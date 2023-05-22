WhatsApp Now Lets You Edit Sent Messages. Here's How

Hit that send button a little too soon? WhatsApp now has an edit feature that lets you edit sent messages, letting you fix a typo or maybe giving you a chance to rethink your words. The new feature is rolling out for the secure messaging app on Monday and should be available to everyone in the "coming weeks," the company said.

The new feature does have a time limit though. You're only able to edit messages within 15 minutes of it being sent. Once a message has been edited on WhatsApp, it will display "edited" next to it making the receiver of the message aware of the changes.

Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of WhatsApp parent company Meta, shared an example of the new feature in a Facebook post on Monday, changing the typo "Beast of luck!" to "Best of luck!"

WhatsApp has incorporated several new features in recent months. In February, the popular app added a Status feature, which is similar to Instagram Stories allowing users to post a picture or video that is only available for 24 hours. Then in April, WhatsApp said it would start letting people use their accounts across multiple phones.

How to edit a sent message in WhatsApp

Message editing allows you to correct already sent messages on WhatsApp, and it's pretty simple if you're still in the 15-minute window when edits are enabled.

Find the message you want to edit and do a long press, the same way you'd add an emoji reaction or reply to a message. When the menu pops up, select Edit. You can then fix typos or alter the message.