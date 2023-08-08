WhatsApp Competes With Zoom By Introducing Screen Sharing. Here's How to Do it

Meta's messaging app WhatsApp is positioning itself as more of a Zoom, Teams and Skype competitor by introducing screen sharing during video calls.

The new feature, announced by Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg Tuesday, is leaving beta and will be rolled out gradually to all WhatsApp users over the next few weeks.

"We're adding the ability to share your screen during a video call on WhatsApp," Zuckerberg posted in his Instagram broadcast channel Tuesday.

How to share your screen on a WhatsApp video call

If you're one of the lucky few who already have access to the feature, here's how to use it:

Start a video call with one or more people. Click the new Share icon. Choose whether to share a specific application or your entire screen.

Your screen will then be shared with all participants on the call in landscape view. Their video icons will still be visible on the right side of your screen.



Meta has been focused on bringing new features to expand the use of WhatsApp over the last few months, including instant video messages, channels to follow people and brands, locking your intimate chats, editing sent messages, Wear OS integration and the ability to use WhatsApp across multiple phones and move your messages to a new phone.

