WhatsApp Boosts Your Privacy: How to Silence Unknown Callers

The Meta-owned messaging app is leaning further into security and privacy.
WhatsApp has announced more privacy protections on the messaging app. You'll now be able to silence calls from unknown numbers, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg said Tuesday, as well as using a "privacy checkup" feature to see every privacy option on the app.
Silence unknown callers will automatically prevent spam, scams and unknown calls from going through. They'll still appear in your calls list, but won't actively ring on your phone.
For added privacy, here's how to lock your more intimate WhatsApp chats.
Here's how to use WhatsApp's new privacy feature:
If you want to walk through all your privacy selections one by one, here's how:
Here are three other sneaky WhatsApp features, how to integrate WhatsApp with a task management app and how to get WhatsApp on your desktop.
