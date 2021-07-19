WhatsApp adds Joinable calls, a way to hop on group calls after they started

Angela Lang/CNET

WhatsApp is adding a new feature with the aim of making it easier for people to join group calls with family and friends. Joinable calls allow you to hop on a call that's already started, or leave and rejoin the call as long as it's still going.

The chat app is also adding an information screen to your calls so you can see who's already on the call and who still needs to join. If you want to hold off on joining a call with your friends and family, you can hit "ignore" and join the call later from WhatsApp's calls tab.

The feature will start rolling out Monday, WhatsApp said.

In June, WhatsApp said it'll add multidevice support, letting you link four devices to one account.

