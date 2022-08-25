Waze Carpool to Shut Down as Commutes Drop Off

Waze will begin shutting down Waze Carpool, the ride-sharing cousin of the real-time traffic and navigation app Waze, in September, the company said in a statement shared with CNET Thursday. After the pandemic upended commuting patterns, or eliminated commutes altogether, Waze is shifting its focus.

"While Waze was predominantly a commuting app pre-COVID, today the proportion of errands & travel drives have surpassed commutes," Waze said in its statement. The decline in commuting comes even as Americans are driving 5-15% more miles than they did before the pandemic, Waze said.

Waze Carpool expanded nation wide in 2018, less than a year and a half before Covid-19 sent workers home and curtailed driving.

Cutting Waze Carpool would allow the company to make "real-world impact by doubling down on helping cities address mobility problems such as congestion, safety, sustainability and cost," Waze said, but didn't indicate what specifically that would look like.