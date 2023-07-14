Watch WNBA All-Star Game 2023: Livestream Women's Basketball From Anywhere

The best of the best of women's basketball hit the court Saturday evening in Sin City for the annual WNBA All-Star Game.

Las Vegas Aces' A'ja Wilson and New York Liberty's Breanna Stewart are team captains for the second consecutive year, with the Aces boasting the most number of players represented by one team, with four of their stars set to be involved in the action.

This year's edition of the midseason showcase will see Phoenix Mercury center Brittney Griner lining up for Team Stewart as a No. 1 pick, just months after her release from detainment in Russia, while home-turf heroine Chelsea Gray was first pick for Team Wilson.

The game is set to get underway at 8:30 p.m. ET (5:30 p.m. PT) on Saturday, July 15, on ESPN.

Below, we'll outline the best live TV streaming services to use to watch the game live wherever you are in the world.

Phoenix Mercury's Brittney Griner is set to represent Team Stewart for the 2023 WNBA All-Star Game. Jeff Bottari/NBAE/Getty Images

WNBA All-Star Game 2023: When and where?



Team Stewart takes on Team Wilson at the Michelob Ultra Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, July 15. The action is set to get underway at 8:30 p.m. ET, 5:30 p.m. ET in the US (1:30 a.m. BST in the UK and 10:30 a.m. AEST in Australia on Sunday, July 16).

What are the rosters for the 2023 WNBA All-Star Game?

The results of the All Star drafts are as follows.

Team Stewart:

Breanna Stewart (NY)



Brittney Griner (PHX)



Jewell Loyd (SEA)



Satou Sabally (DAL)



Nneka Ogwumike (LA)



Courtney Vandersloot (NY)



Sabrina Ionescu (NY)



Ezi Magbegor (SEA)



Napheesa Collier (MIN)



Kelsey Mitchell (IND)



Kahleah Copper (CHI)



Team Wilson:

A'ja Wilson (LV)



Chelsea Gray (LV)



Jackie Young (LV)



Aliyah Boston (IND)



Arike Ogunbowale (DAL)



Kelsey Plum (LV)



Alisha Gray (ATL)



Alyssa Thomas (CON)



Cheyenne Parker (ATL)



DeWanna Bonner (CON)



Elena Delle Donne (WAS)



How to watch the WNBA All-Star Game 2023 online from anywhere using a VPN

If you find yourself unable to view the game locally, you may need a different way to watch the game -- that's where using a VPN can come in handy. A VPN is also the best way to stop your ISP from throttling your speeds on game day by encrypting your traffic, and it's also a great idea if you're traveling and find yourself connected to a Wi-Fi network, and you want to add an extra layer of privacy for your devices and logins.

With a VPN, you're able to virtually change your location on your phone, tablet or laptop to get access to the game. Most VPNs, like our Editors' Choice, ExpressVPN, make it really easy to do this.

Using a VPN to watch or stream sports is legal in any country where VPNs are legal, including the US, UK and Canada, as long as you have a legitimate subscription to the service you're streaming. You should be sure your VPN is set up correctly to prevent leaks: Even where VPNs are legal, the streaming service may terminate the account of anyone it deems to be circumventing correctly applied blackout restrictions.

Livestream the WNBA All-Star Game 2023 in the US

The WNBA All-Star Game is set to be broadcast in primetime on ABC for the first time, with coverage starting at 8:30 p.m. E.T on Saturday.

Hulu Plus Live TV: $70 Carries ABC Hulu Plus Live TV costs $70 a month and includes ABC. Click the "View all channels in your area" link at the bottom of its welcome page to see which local networks are available where you live. See at Hulu

YouTube TV: $73 Carries ABC YouTube TV costs $73 a month and includes ABC. Plug in your ZIP code on its welcome page to see which local networks are available in your area. See at YouTube

DirecTV Stream: $80 Carries ABC DirecTV Stream is expensive. It's the priciest of the five major live TV streaming services. Its cheapest, $65-a-month Entertainment package includes. You can use its channel lookup tool to see which local channels and RSNs are available in your area. It is worth noting that DirecTV has an additional $15 "advanced receiver service" fee that automatically applies and is extra from the sticker price, which makes the Entertainment package $80 per month. See at DirecTV Stream

Livestream the WNBA All-Star Game 2023 in the UK

WNBA rights in the UK are with Sky Sports, which will exclusively broadcast the All-Star Game live in the region on its Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Arena channels. If you already have Sky Sports as part of your TV package, you can stream the game via its Sky Go app, but cord-cutters will want to get set up with a Now account, and a Now Sports membership, to stream the game.

Now Watch the WNBA in the UK from £12 Sky subsidiary Now (formerly Now TV) offers streaming access to Sky Sports channels with a Now Sports membership. You can get a day of access for £12, or sign up to a monthly plan from £25 per month right now. See at Now

Livestream the WNBA All-Star Game 2023 in Canada

Live coverage of the WNBA All-Star Game will be available in Canada via TSN. Cord cutters can watch via the network's streaming service TSN Plus.

TSN Plus Watch the WNBA All-Star Game 2023 for CA$20 a month TSN Plus is a new direct streaming service, boasting exclusive coverage of PGA Tour Live golf, NFL games, F1, Nascar and the four Grand Slam tennis tournaments. Ideal for cord-cutters, the service is priced at CA$20 a month or CA$200 per year. See at TSN

Livestream the WNBA All-Star Game 2023 in Australia

Viewers Down Under can watch this year's All-Star Game on ESPN via Foxtel. If you're not a Fox subscriber, your best option is to sign up to streaming service Kayo Sports.

Kayo Sports Watch the WNBA All-Star Game 2023 for AU$25 a month A Kayo Sports subscription starts at AU$25 a month and lets you stream on one screen, while its Premium tier costs AU$35 a month for simultaneous viewing on up to three devices. The service gives you access to a wide range of sports including F1, NRL, NFL, F1 and NHL, and there are no lock-in contracts. Better still, if you're a new customer, you can take advantage of a one-week Kayo Sports free trial. See at Kayo Sports

