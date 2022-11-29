Watch USA vs. Iran World Cup 2022 Match From Anywhere

The USA men's national team dominated much of the play in its first two matches against Wales and England, but has only a pair of draws to show for it. Iran is a point ahead of the USA in the Group B standings after losing to England and beating Wales, setting up a winner-take-all game on Tuesday. The winner of the USA-Iran match advances to the Round of 16 -- the knockout stage -- while the loser goes home. A tie would also send Iran to the knockout stage, so the USMNT needs to end its streak of ties and get into the win column in its final group-stage game.

The USA-Iran game starts on Tuesday, Nov. 29, at 2 p.m. ET (11 a.m. PT) in the US. The match will be shown nationwide in the US on Peacock and Fox, which is available on numerous live TV streaming services. Outside the US, World Cup matches are being carried by other streaming services, including the BBC in the UK, SBS in Australia and TSN in Canada. But what if you're traveling outside your home country and want to enjoy the match, or just want an added layer of privacy for streaming? There is an option that doesn't require searching the internet for a sketchy website: You can use a VPN, or virtual private network.

Here's how you can watch the game, and the rest of the 2022 World Cup, from anywhere in the world with a VPN.

When is the USA vs. Iran match?

Iran will play USA at 2 p.m. ET (11 a.m. ET) on Tuesday, Nov. 29.

Elsewhere in the world, the match starts at 10 p.m. in Qatar, 7 p.m. in London, and on Wednesday, Nov. 30, at 4 a.m. in Tokyo and 6 a.m. in Sydney.

How to watch the Iran vs. USA match online from anywhere using a VPN

If you find yourself unable to view the match locally, that's where using a VPN can come in handy. A VPN is also the best way to stop your ISP from throttling your speeds on match day by encrypting your traffic, plus it's a great idea for when you're traveling and find yourself connected to a Wi-Fi network, and you want to add an extra layer of privacy for your devices and logins.

With a VPN, you're able to virtually change your location on your phone, tablet or laptop to get access to the game. So if your internet provider or mobile carrier has stuck you with an IP address that incorrectly shows your location in a blackout zone, a VPN can correct that problem by giving you an IP address in your correct, nonblackout area. Most VPNs, like our Editors' Choice, ExpressVPN, make it really easy to do this.

Using a VPN to watch or stream sports is legal in any country where VPNs are legal, including the US and Canada, as long as you've got a legitimate subscription to the service you're streaming. You should be sure your VPN is set up correctly to prevent leaks: Even where VPNs are legal, the streaming service may terminate the account of anyone it deems to be circumventing correctly applied blackout restrictions.

Livestream the USA vs. Iran match in the United States

The Iran-USA match is on Fox in the US, so you'll need a live TV streaming service that carries a Fox station that's broadcasting the game. The least expensive such service is Sling TV Blue.

Sling/CNET Among the live TV streaming services that carry local Fox stations and FS1, the cheapest is Sling TV Blue at $40 per month. Note that Sling is currently running a promotion where the first month of service is half-price ($20) for new subscribers. One important caveat: While FS1 is available everywhere in the US on Sling TV, Fox local affiliates will only be available if your billing address is in one of the 18 metropolitan areas covered in Sling's agreement. If you're outside of one of these areas, you're probably better off going with one of the alternate services listed below.

Numerous other live TV streaming services carry FS1 and local Fox stations as well, namely YouTube TV, Hulu Plus Live TV, DirecTV Stream and FuboTV. They all cost more than Sling TV, but they also carry more channels. Check out our live TV streaming channel guide for details.

James Martin/CNET For Spanish-speaking US residents Peacock is airing all of the World Cup games live in Spanish. The remaining games will stream on its $5-a-month Peacock Premium subscription package, not the service's free tier. Read our Peacock review.

Watch the World Cup 2022 USA vs. Iran match for free in the UK

Fans in the UK can watch every match of the 2022 World Cup for free. Games are split between two channels, the BBC and ITV; the Iran-USA match is on the BBC. If you're away from home in the UK, you can use a VPN like ExpressVPN to watch BBC iPlayer or ITVX (formerly ITV Hub) from anywhere.

Stream USA vs. Iran World Cup 2022 match in Australia

Aleksandra Aleshchenko/Getty Images Fans in Australia can stream all 64 World Cup matches live for free using SBS On Demand, the streaming home of the country's free-to-air TV network. The service also offers full replays, mini-matches and highlights.

In addition to the services and countries listed above, numerous other local fixtures are carrying the World Cup 2022. They include:

Argentina: TVP

Belgium: RTBF (French) and VRT (Dutch)

Brazil: TV Globo

Canada: TSN

France: TF1 and beIN Sports

Germany: ARD and ZDF

Hong Kong: PCCW

Japan: Dentsu

New Zealand: Sky

Spain: RTVE

