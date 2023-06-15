Watch UEFA Nations League Soccer: Livestream Spain vs. Italy From Anywhere

European big guns Spain and Italy face off in this intriguing Nations League semifinal, with a showdown against Croatia in Sunday's final awaiting the winner.

Spain have reached the last-four stage of UEFA's secondary international competition after winning Group A2, which included Portugal, Switzerland and the Czech Republic, with this match only the third game in charge for new boss Luis de la Fuente.

Roberto Mancini's Azzurri have reached the semifinals after finishing top of a tricky Group A3 that included Hungary, Germany and England. Having missed out on qualification for last year's World Cup in Qatar, Italy will be determined to make amends by winning this tournament.

The two teams come into this clash with indifferent recent form, having both recorded a win and a loss during the March international window.

Below, we'll outline the best live TV streaming services to use to watch the game live wherever you are in the world.

Spain vs. Italy: When and where?



Spain play Italy at the De Grolsch Veste Stadium in Enschede, Netherlands, on Thursday, June 15. Kickoff is set for 8:45 p.m. CET local time in the Netherlands (7.45 p.m. BST in the UK; 2.45 p.m. ET or 11.45 a.m. PT in the US; and 4.45 a.m. AEST on Friday, June 16 in Australia). The final is this Sunday, June 18.

How to watch the Spain vs. Italy game online from anywhere using a VPN

If you find yourself unable to view the game locally, you may need a different way to watch the game -- that's where using a VPN can come in handy. A VPN is also the best way to stop your ISP from throttling your speeds on game day by encrypting your traffic, and it's also a great idea if you're traveling and find yourself connected to a Wi-Fi network, and you want to add an extra layer of privacy for your devices and logins.

With a VPN, you're able to virtually change your location on your phone, tablet or laptop to get access to the game. So if your internet provider or mobile carrier has stuck you with an IP address that incorrectly shows your location in a blackout zone, a VPN can correct that problem by giving you an IP address in your correct, nonblackout area. Most VPNs, like our Editors' Choice, ExpressVPN, make it really easy to do this.

Using a VPN to watch or stream sports is legal in any country where VPNs are legal, including the US, UK and Canada, as long as you have a legitimate subscription to the service you're streaming. You should be sure your VPN is set up correctly to prevent leaks: Even where VPNs are legal, the streaming service may terminate the account of anyone it deems to be circumventing correctly applied blackout restrictions.

Looking for other options? Be sure to check out some of the other great VPN deals taking place right now.



Livestream the Spain vs. Italy game in the US

Thursday's big match at the De Grolsch Veste Stadium will be available to stream on Fox Sports 1, which has live broadcast rights in the US for the remaining UEFA Nations League fixtures for this season.

Numerous other live TV streaming services carry local Fox stations as well, namely YouTube TV, Hulu Plus Live TV, DirecTV Stream and FuboTV. They all cost more than Sling TV, but they also carry more channels. Check out our live TV streaming channel guide for details.

Livestream the Spain vs. Italy game in the UK

UEFA Nations League rights in the UK are with Viaplay. This game will be broadcast on Viaplay Sports 1, with kick-off set for 7.45 p.m. BST on Thursday evening.

Viaplay Watch the UEFA Nations League Finals in the UK from £15 You'll need to be a subscriber to Viaplay's Total package to watch its UEFA Nations League Finals coverage, which is priced at £15 per month or £144 per year. Viaplay currently has the UK broadcast rights to the United Rugby Championship, La Liga soccer, plus the IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship and Champions Hockey League. See at Viaplay

Livestream the Spain vs. Italy game in Canada

If you want to stream this game live in Canada, you'll need to subscribe to DAZN Canada. The service has exclusive broadcast rights to every remaining Nations League game this season.



DAZN Watch the Nations League Finals in Canada from CA$25 a month A DAZN subscription currently costs CA$25 a month or CA$200 a year and will also give you access to a wide range of soccer, plus Six Nations rugby and WTA tennis. As well as dedicated apps for iOS and Android, there's a wide range of support for set-top boxes and smart TVs. See at DAZN

Livestream the Spain vs. Italy game in Australia

Football fans Down Under can watch this match on streaming service Optus Sport, which is showing every single UEFA Nations League game live in Australia this season.

Optus Sport Watch the Nations League in Australia from AU$7 a month With exclusive rights to screen all remaining Nations League matches live this season, as well as Premier League, Women's Super League and LaLiga games, streaming service Optus Sport is a particularly big draw for Aussie soccer fans. If you're already an Optus network customer you can bag Optus Sport for a reduced price, with discounts bringing the price down to as low as AU$7 per month. If you're not, a standalone monthly subscription to the service starts at AU$25. See at Optus Sport

