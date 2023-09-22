Watch 'The Continental': Stream the 'John Wick' Prequel Online From Anywhere

Hot on the heels of the fourth John Wick movie in the franchise hitting cinemas earlier this year comes The Continental. The made-for-TV prequel is now available to stream.

Exclusive to Peacock in the US, and Amazon Prime in much of the rest of the world, the three-part miniseries heads back to the 1970s and focuses on the origin story of key character Winston.

Colin Woodell takes on the role of the younger Winston, played by Ian McShane in previous movies. We watch as Winston goes about setting up the hotel called The Continental, a refuge for assassins where John Wick will later spend an extended stay.

While the timeline makes it unlikely Keanu Reeves will reprise his role as Wick, the cast does include Mel Gibson in the role of the prequel's main antagonist Cormac. Albert Hughes, director of From Hell and The Book of Eli, helms the first and third episodes.

When is The Continental released?

The show makes its debut in the US on Friday, Sept. 22 at 5 a.m. ET / 2 a.m. PT, with the following two episodes arriving weekly at the same time. The final episode will be ready to stream on Oct. 6. It's a similar schedule for viewers in Canada, Australia and the UK, with the first episode hitting Amazon Prime Video at 8 a.m. ET, 1 p.m. in the UK, and 10 p.m. AEST in Australia on Friday, Sept 22. The remaining episodes hit the service at the same time on the two following Fridays.

How to watch The Continental from anywhere on VPN

So what if you're traveling outside your home country and want to enjoy the show or want an added layer of privacy for streaming? There is an option that doesn't require searching the internet for a sketchy website: You can use a VPN, or virtual private network.

With a VPN, you're able to virtually change your location on your phone, tablet or laptop to get access to the show. If you find yourself unable to watch locally, a VPN can come in handy. Plus, it's a great idea for when you're traveling and find yourself connected to a Wi-Fi network and want to add an extra layer of privacy for your devices and logins.

Most VPNs, like CNET's Editors' Choice, ExpressVPN, make it easy to virtually change your location.

Watch The Continental in the US

Hot to stream The Continental in the UK, Canada and Australia?

Amazon Amazon Prime Video Carries The Continental in the UK, Canada and Australia An Amazon Prime membership includes Amazon's wide-raging TV and movie streaming service as well as ad-free music streaming, Prime Gaming, exclusive deals, and its signature free delivery service. Prime costs: £9 a month or £95 for the year in the UK, $9 a month or $99 for the year in Canada and AU$10 a month or AU$79 for the year in Australia. The good news for anyone that hasn't had an active Amazon account for 12 months of more is that you can stream The Continental without paying a cent by taking advantage of Amazon Prime's 30-day free trial. See at Primevideo

