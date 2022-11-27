Watch Spain vs. Germany at World Cup 2022 From Anywhere

I've had my eyes on this match ever since the World Cup groups were drawn.

Two European juggernauts, Spain and Germany. Two teams that've won the World Cup fairly recently and are always there or thereabouts in the latter stages of international soccer tournaments. You don't normally get to see teams of this caliber face off against one another this early in the tournament, so this isn't a match to be missed.

Jose Breton/Pics Action/NurPhoto/Getty Images

As of right now, Spain and Germany are incredibly evenly matched. Both aren't as strong as they were in previous World Cups, but Spain has Pedri, who is almost certainly the best player under the age of 20 on the planet. This could be a big World Cup for him, so keep your eyes peeled.

In the United States, the game will be shown nationwide on FS1 and Peacock, which are available on numerous live TV streaming services. Outside the US it will be carried by other streaming services, including the BBC in the UK, SBS in Australia and TSN in Canada. But what if you're traveling outside your home country and want to enjoy the match, or just want an added layer of privacy for streaming? There is an option that doesn't require searching the internet for a sketchy website: You can use a VPN, or virtual private network.

Here's how you can watch the game, and the rest of the 2022 World Cup, from anywhere in the world with a VPN.

When is the Spain vs. Germany match?

Spain will play Germany on Sunday, Nov. 27, at 2 p.m. ET (11 a.m. PT) in the US.

The match starts at 10 p.m. in Qatar, 7 p.m. in London, 4 a.m. in Tokyo and 6 a.m. in Sydney.

How to watch the Spain vs. Germany match online from anywhere using a VPN

If you find yourself unable to view the match locally, that's where using a VPN can come in handy. A VPN is also the best way to stop your ISP from throttling your speeds on match day by encrypting your traffic, plus it's a great idea for when you're traveling and find yourself connected to a Wi-Fi network, and you want to add an extra layer of privacy for your devices and logins.

With a VPN, you're able to virtually change your location on your phone, tablet or laptop to get access to the game. So if your internet provider or mobile carrier has stuck you with an IP address that incorrectly shows your location in a blackout zone, a VPN can correct that problem by giving you an IP address in your correct, nonblackout area. Most VPNs, like our Editors' Choice, ExpressVPN, make it really easy to do this.

Using a VPN to watch or stream sports is legal in any country where VPNs are legal, including the US and Canada, as long as you've got a legitimate subscription to the service you're streaming. You should be sure your VPN is set up correctly to prevent leaks: Even where VPNs are legal, the streaming service may terminate the account of anyone it deems to be circumventing correctly applied blackout restrictions.

Sarah Tew/CNET ExpressVPN is our current best VPN pick for people who want a reliable and safe VPN, and it works on a variety of devices. It's normally $13 per month, and you can sign up for ExpressVPN and save 49% plus get three months of access for free -- the equivalent of $6.67 per month -- if you get an annual subscription. Note that ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Livestream the Spain vs. Germany match in the US

The Spain vs. Germany match is on FS1 in the US, so you'll need a live TV streaming service that carries FS1. The least expensive such service is Sling TV Blue.

Sling/CNET Among the live TV streaming services that carry local Fox stations and FS1, the cheapest is Sling TV Blue at $40 per month. Note that Sling is currently running a promotion where the first month of service is half-price ($20) for new subscribers. One important caveat: While FS1 is available everywhere in the US on Sling TV, Fox local affiliates will only be available if your billing address is in one of the 18 metropolitan areas covered in Sling's agreement. If you're outside of one of these areas, you're probably better off going with one of the alternate services listed below.

Numerous other live TV streaming services carry FS1 and local Fox stations as well, namely YouTube TV, Hulu Plus Live TV, DirecTV Stream and FuboTV. They all cost more than Sling TV, but they also carry more channels. Check out our live TV streaming channel guide for details.

James Martin/CNET For Spanish-speaking US residents Peacock is airing all of the World Cup games live in Spanish. The games will stream on its $5-a-month Peacock Premium subscription package. This is the cheapest way to watch games live in the US without cable. Read our Peacock review.

Watch the World Cup 2022 Spain vs. Germany match for free in the UK

Fans in the United Kingdom can watch every match of the 2022 World Cup for free. Games are split between two services, BBC and ITV. If you're away from home in the UK, you can use a VPN like Express VPN to watch BBC iPlayer from anywhere.

For games not carried on BBC, UK football fans can use ITV Hub. Both are are free and work with numerous devices.

Stream Spain vs. Germany World Cup 2022 match in Australia

SBS Fans in Australia can stream all 64 World Cup matches live for free using SBS On Demand, the streaming home of the country's free-to-air TV network. The service also offers full replays, mini-matches and highlights.

In addition to the services and countries listed above, numerous other local fixtures are carrying the World Cup 2022. They include:

Argentina: TVP

Belgium: RTBF (French) and VRT (Dutch)

Brazil: TV Globo

Canada: Bell Media/TSN

France: TF1 and beIN Sports

Germany: ARD and ZDF

Hong Kong: PCCW

Japan: Dentsu

New Zealand: Sky

Spain: RTVE

