Watch Premier League Soccer: Livestream Southampton vs. Liverpool From Anywhere

Liverpool travel to relegated Southampton on Saturday, with both sides looking to end their disappointing seasons in the English Premier League on a high.

The visitors are looking to secure what would be a seventh win from their last nine games -- a run that almost saw them claim a top-four finish in spite of their abject start to the season. The Reds will instead play in the UEFA Europa League next year after Newcastle and Manchester United got the points they required to seal Champions League football.

Southampton's poor campaign has been even more damaging. The Saints have lost eight of their last nine games in the EPL, with their dire form resulting in relegation and an end to their 11-year run in the top flight.

This match is set to be manager Ruben Selles' final match in charge at St Mary's, with Swansea boss Russell Martin poised to take over.

Below, we'll outline the best live TV streaming services to use to watch the game live wherever you are in the world.

Liverpool boss Jürgen Klopp has praised the togetherness of players and supporters after a difficult season that has seen them miss out on the top four. Tim Goode/PA Images/Getty Images

Southampton vs. Liverpool: When and where?



Southampton host Liverpool at St Mary's Stadium on Sunday, May 28. Kickoff is set for 4:30 p.m. BST local time in the UK (11:30 a.m. ET, 8:30 p.m. PT in the US, and at 2:30 a.m. AEST in the early hours of Monday, May 29 in Australia).

How to watch the Southampton vs. Liverpool game online from anywhere using a VPN

If you find yourself unable to view the game locally, you may need a different way to watch the game -- that's where using a VPN can come in handy. A VPN is also the best way to stop your ISP from throttling your speeds on game day by encrypting your traffic, and it's also a great idea if you're traveling and find yourself connected to a Wi-Fi network, and you want to add an extra layer of privacy for your devices and logins.

With a VPN, you're able to virtually change your location on your phone, tablet or laptop to get access to the game. Most VPNs, like our Editors' Choice, ExpressVPN, make it really easy to do this.

Using a VPN to watch or stream sports is legal in any country where VPNs are legal, including the US, UK and Canada, as long as you have a legitimate subscription to the service you're streaming. You should be sure your VPN is set up correctly to prevent leaks: Even where VPNs are legal, the streaming service may terminate the account of anyone it deems to be circumventing correctly applied blackout restrictions.

Livestream the Southampton vs. Liverpool game in the US

This EPL fixture is streaming on Peacock. You'll need a Peacock Premium or Premium Plus account to catch the game live.

Peacock Watch the Premier League in the US from $2 per month NBC's streaming service Peacock offers access to all of the remaining matches of this season's Premier League. You'll need to be signed up with a Peacock Premium or Premium Plus account to stream games live. For a limited time, you can sign up for Peacock Premium at a 60% discount, dropping the monthly cost as low as $2 (or even less with an annual account). See at Peacock

Livestream the Southampton vs. Liverpool game in the UK

Premier League rights in the UK are split between Sky Sports, BT Sport and Amazon Prime Video. However, this game hasn't been selected as one of the four games from the final day of the season's fixture list to be shown live.

That also means that if you're in the UK traveling for pleasure or for work, you're unlikely to be able to watch the game like you normally would at home thanks to geo-blocking.

There is one option to get around this, however. By using a VPN, as explained above, you can set your location to a country where the match is being broadcast and go from there.

Livestream the Southampton vs. Liverpool game in Canada

If you want to stream this EPL clash live in Canada, you'll need to subscribe to FuboTV Canada. The service has exclusive rights to this Premier League season.

FuboTV Canada Watch the Premier League in Canada from CA$25 per month FuboTV is the go-to destination for Canadians looking to watch the final games of the EPL season, with exclusive streaming rights to every match on Sunday. It costs CA$25 per month, though you can save some cash by paying quarterly or annually. See at FuboTV Canada

Livestream the Southampton vs. Liverpool game in Australia

Football fans Down Under can watch this EPL fixture on streaming service Optus Sport, which is showing every single Premier League match of the final day of the season live in Australia.

Optus Sport Watch the Premier League in Australia from AU$7 a month With exclusive rights to screen all remaining EPL matches live this season, as well as German Bundesliga and Spanish La Liga games, streaming service Optus Sport is a particularly big draw for Aussie soccer fans. If you're already an Optus network customer you can bag Optus Sport for a reduced price, with discounts bringing the price down to as low as AU$7 per month. If you're not, a standalone monthly subscription to the service starts at AU$25. See at Optus Sport

