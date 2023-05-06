Watch Premier League Soccer: Livestream Liverpool vs. Brentford From Anywhere

Two sides looking to keep their European qualification hopes alive go head-to-head on Saturday as Liverpool host Brentford at Anfield.

The Reds came into this weekend's fixtures four points clear of Brighton in what now looks likely to be a race between the two sides to secure fifth place in the Premier League, with fourth-place Man United now seemingly too far ahead to be caught, despite their defeat to the Seagulls on Thursday.

While it seems likely the hosts will miss out on a Champions League spot, the fact they've recovered enough from their indifferent form for most of the season to be in with a chance of Europa League qualification will be taken as a positive for boss Jurgen Klopp.

They now face a Brentford side that appears to be hitting some form again having won their last two. The Bees remain in the mix for a Europa Conference League place, and the nature of Thomas Frank's side comeback late on to beat Nottingham Forest last week suggests a difficult evening is in store for the hosts.

Below, we'll outline the best live TV streaming services to use to watch the game live wherever you are in the world.

Mo Salah scored his second penalty in two games to hand Liverpool a win over Fulham in midweek. Joe Prior/Visionhaus via Getty Images

Liverpool vs. Brentford: When and where?



Liverpool host Brentford at Anfield on Saturday, April 8. Kickoff is set for 5:30 p.m. BST local time in the UK (12:30 p.m. ET, 9:30 a.m. PT in the US, and at 3:30 a.m. AEST on Sunday, April. 9 in Australia).

How to watch the Liverpool vs. Brentford game online from anywhere using a VPN

If you find yourself unable to view the game locally, you may need a different way to watch the game -- that's where using a VPN can come in handy. A VPN is also the best way to stop your ISP from throttling your speeds on game day by encrypting your traffic, and it's also a great idea if you're traveling and find yourself connected to a Wi-Fi network, and you want to add an extra layer of privacy for your devices and logins.

With a VPN, you're able to virtually change your location on your phone, tablet or laptop to get access to the game. Most VPNs, like our Editors' Choice, ExpressVPN, make it really easy to do this.

Using a VPN to watch or stream sports is legal in any country where VPNs are legal, including the US, UK and Canada, as long as you have a legitimate subscription to the service you're streaming. You should be sure your VPN is set up correctly to prevent leaks: Even where VPNs are legal, the streaming service may terminate the account of anyone it deems to be circumventing correctly applied blackout restrictions.

Looking for other options? Be sure to check out some of the other great VPN deals taking place right now.



Livestream the Liverpool vs. Brentford game in the US

Saturday's game is on USA Network, which you can access as part of your cable package or at the NBC Sports website with a valid login, and it can be streamed via FuboTV and Sling TV.

Sling TV Watch the EPL on USA Network from $35 a month Sling TV's Blue plan includes USA Network, making it a great option for those wanting to watch EPL action. It's $35 a month and includes over 40 channels, with other sports channels like ESPN and FS1 among them. See at Sling TV

Livestream the Liverpool vs. Brentford game in the UK



Premier League rights in the UK are split between Sky Sports, BT Sport and Amazon Prime Video. This game is exclusive to Sky Sports, showing on its Sky Sports Main Event, Premier League and Ultra channels. If you already have Sky Sports as part of your TV package, you can stream the game via its Sky Go app, but cord-cutters will want to get set up with a Now account, and a Now Sports membership, to stream the game.

Now Watch the Premier League in the UK from £12 Sky subsidiary Now (formerly Now TV) offers streaming access to Sky Sports channels with a Now Sports membership. You can get a day of access for £12, or sign up to a monthly plan from £25 per month right now. See at Now

Livestream the Man City vs. Leeds game in Canada

If you want to stream this EPL clash live in Canada, you'll need to subscribe to FuboTV Canada. The service has exclusive rights to this Premier League season.

FuboTV Canada Watch the Premier League in Canada from CA$25 per month FuboTV is the go-to destination for Canadians looking to watch the Premier League this season with exclusive streaming rights to every game. It costs CA$25 per month, though you can save some cash by paying quarterly or annually. See at FuboTV Canada

Livestream the Man City vs. Leeds game in Australia

Football fans Down Under can watch this EPL fixture on streaming service Optus Sport, which is showing every single Premier League game live in Australia this season.

Optus Sport Watch the Premier League in Australia from AU$7 a month With exclusive rights to screen every EPL match live this season, as well as German Bundesliga and Spanish La Liga games, streaming service Optus Sport is a particularly big draw for Aussie soccer fans. If you're already an Optus network customer you can bag Optus Sport for a reduced price, with discounts bringing the price down to as low as AU$7 per month. If you're not, a standalone monthly subscription to the service starts at AU$25. See at Optus Sport





Quick tips for streaming the Premier League using a VPN

