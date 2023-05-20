Watch Premier League Soccer: Livestream Bournemouth vs. Man United From Anywhere

Erik ten Hag's side look to lock down a crucial Champions League spot.
Man United travel to Bournemouth on Saturday looking for a win that would fend off Liverpool's late challenge to oust them from a Champions League qualification spot.
United are currently in fourth in the English Premier League, a point ahead of their ancient rivals with a game in hand, and will be desperate to claim a vital three points that would all but confirm their place in the UCL next term.
Having secured Premier League safety a few weeks ago, Bournemouth could be seen as having little to play for coming into this match. However, the lure of claiming a big scalp in front of their home fans in the final match of the season at the Vitality Stadium is likely to provide a decent incentive for the Cherries.
Below, we'll outline the best live TV streaming services to use to watch the game live wherever you are in the world.
Bournemouth host Manchester United at the Vitality Stadium on Saturday, May 20. Kickoff is set for 3 p.m. BST local time in the UK (10 a.m. ET, 7 a.m. PT in the US, and at 1 a.m. AEST on Sunday, May. 21 in Australia).
If you find yourself unable to view the game locally, you may need a different way to watch the game -- that's where using a VPN can come in handy. A VPN is also the best way to stop your ISP from throttling your speeds on game day by encrypting your traffic, and it's also a great idea if you're traveling and find yourself connected to a Wi-Fi network, and you want to add an extra layer of privacy for your devices and logins.
With a VPN, you're able to virtually change your location on your phone, tablet or laptop to get access to the game. Most VPNs, like our Editors' Choice, ExpressVPN, make it really easy to do this.
Using a VPN to watch or stream sports is legal in any country where VPNs are legal, including the US, UK and Canada, as long as you have a legitimate subscription to the service you're streaming. You should be sure your VPN is set up correctly to prevent leaks: Even where VPNs are legal, the streaming service may terminate the account of anyone it deems to be circumventing correctly applied blackout restrictions.
ExpressVPN is our current best VPN pick for people who want a reliable and safe VPN, and it works on a variety of devices. It's normally $13 per month, and you can sign up for ExpressVPN and save 49% plus get three months of access for free -- the equivalent of $6.67 per month -- if you get an annual subscription.
Note that ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money-back guarantee.
Saturday's game is on USA Network, which you can access as part of your cable package or at the NBC Sports website with a valid login, and it can be streamed via FuboTV and Sling TV.
Sling TV's Blue plan includes USA Network, making it a great option for those wanting to watch EPL action. It's $35 a month and includes over 40 channels, with other sports channels like ESPN and FS1 among them.
No broadcaster has the rights to show this game live in the UK, due to the traditional Saturday 3 p.m. kick-off blackout, which prohibits matches being shown in the region at that time in order to protect attendances throughout the English football pyramid.
That also means that if you're in the UK traveling for pleasure or for work, you're unlikely to be able to watch the game like you normally would at home thanks to geo-blocking.
There is one option to get around this, however. By using a VPN, as explained above, you can set your location to a country where the match is being broadcast and go from there.
If you want to stream this EPL clash live in Canada, you'll need to subscribe to FuboTV Canada. The service has exclusive rights to this Premier League season.
FuboTV is the go-to destination for Canadians looking to watch the Premier League this season with exclusive streaming rights to every game. It costs CA$25 per month, though you can save some cash by paying quarterly or annually.
Football fans Down Under can watch this EPL fixture on streaming service Optus Sport, which is showing every single Premier League game live in Australia this season.
With exclusive rights to screen every EPL match live this season, as well as German Bundesliga and Spanish La Liga games, streaming service Optus Sport is a particularly big draw for Aussie soccer fans.
If you're already an Optus network customer you can bag Optus Sport for a reduced price, with discounts bringing the price down to as low as AU$7 per month. If you're not, a standalone monthly subscription to the service starts at AU$25.