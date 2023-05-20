Watch Premier League Soccer: Livestream Bournemouth vs. Man United From Anywhere

Man United travel to Bournemouth on Saturday looking for a win that would fend off Liverpool's late challenge to oust them from a Champions League qualification spot.

United are currently in fourth in the English Premier League, a point ahead of their ancient rivals with a game in hand, and will be desperate to claim a vital three points that would all but confirm their place in the UCL next term.

Having secured Premier League safety a few weeks ago, Bournemouth could be seen as having little to play for coming into this match. However, the lure of claiming a big scalp in front of their home fans in the final match of the season at the Vitality Stadium is likely to provide a decent incentive for the Cherries.

Below, we'll outline the best live TV streaming services to use to watch the game live wherever you are in the world.

Striker Marcus Rashford didn't play against Wolves last time out due to a leg injury, but could return to the Man United lineup for Saturday's clash if he recovers from illness. Gareth Copley/Getty Images

AFC Bournemouth vs. Manchester United: When and where?



Bournemouth host Manchester United at the Vitality Stadium on Saturday, May 20. Kickoff is set for 3 p.m. BST local time in the UK (10 a.m. ET, 7 a.m. PT in the US, and at 1 a.m. AEST on Sunday, May. 21 in Australia).

How to watch the Bournemouth vs. Man United game online from anywhere using a VPN

If you find yourself unable to view the game locally, you may need a different way to watch the game -- that's where using a VPN can come in handy. A VPN is also the best way to stop your ISP from throttling your speeds on game day by encrypting your traffic, and it's also a great idea if you're traveling and find yourself connected to a Wi-Fi network, and you want to add an extra layer of privacy for your devices and logins.

With a VPN, you're able to virtually change your location on your phone, tablet or laptop to get access to the game. Most VPNs, like our Editors' Choice, ExpressVPN, make it really easy to do this.

Using a VPN to watch or stream sports is legal in any country where VPNs are legal, including the US, UK and Canada, as long as you have a legitimate subscription to the service you're streaming. You should be sure your VPN is set up correctly to prevent leaks: Even where VPNs are legal, the streaming service may terminate the account of anyone it deems to be circumventing correctly applied blackout restrictions.

Livestream the Bournemouth vs. Man United game in the US

Saturday's game is on USA Network, which you can access as part of your cable package or at the NBC Sports website with a valid login, and it can be streamed via FuboTV and Sling TV.

Sling TV Watch the EPL on USA Network from $35 a month Sling TV's Blue plan includes USA Network, making it a great option for those wanting to watch EPL action. It's $35 a month and includes over 40 channels, with other sports channels like ESPN and FS1 among them. See at Sling TV

Livestream the Bournemouth vs. Man United game in the UK



No broadcaster has the rights to show this game live in the UK, due to the traditional Saturday 3 p.m. kick-off blackout, which prohibits matches being shown in the region at that time in order to protect attendances throughout the English football pyramid.

That also means that if you're in the UK traveling for pleasure or for work, you're unlikely to be able to watch the game like you normally would at home thanks to geo-blocking.

There is one option to get around this, however. By using a VPN, as explained above, you can set your location to a country where the match is being broadcast and go from there.

Livestream the Bournemouth vs. Man United game in Canada

If you want to stream this EPL clash live in Canada, you'll need to subscribe to FuboTV Canada. The service has exclusive rights to this Premier League season.

FuboTV Canada Watch the Premier League in Canada from CA$25 per month FuboTV is the go-to destination for Canadians looking to watch the Premier League this season with exclusive streaming rights to every game. It costs CA$25 per month, though you can save some cash by paying quarterly or annually. See at FuboTV Canada

Livestream the Bournemouth vs. Man United game in Australia

Football fans Down Under can watch this EPL fixture on streaming service Optus Sport, which is showing every single Premier League game live in Australia this season.

Optus Sport Watch the Premier League in Australia from AU$7 a month With exclusive rights to screen every EPL match live this season, as well as German Bundesliga and Spanish La Liga games, streaming service Optus Sport is a particularly big draw for Aussie soccer fans. If you're already an Optus network customer you can bag Optus Sport for a reduced price, with discounts bringing the price down to as low as AU$7 per month. If you're not, a standalone monthly subscription to the service starts at AU$25. See at Optus Sport

