Watch Premier League Soccer: Livestream Aston Villa vs. Brighton From Anywhere

Aston Villa fans will have European football to look forward to next season if Unai Emery's men take all three points against Brighton on Sunday.

Villa currently find themselves in seventh, one point clear of Tottenham and two clear of Brentford going into Sunday's decisive final matches of the English Premier League season.

The match brings together two teams that have confounded expectations, with Brighton having confirmed their place in next season's Europa League with a 1-1 draw against Man City in midweek.

Below, we'll outline the best live TV streaming services to use to watch the game live wherever you are in the world.

Aston Villa have made a remarkable turnaround from being relegation contenders since appointing Unai Emery as manager back in October. Isaac Parkin/PA Images/Getty Images

Aston Villa vs. Brighton: When and where?



Aston Villa host Brighton at Villa Park on Sunday, May 28. Kickoff is set for 4:30 p.m. BST local time in the UK (11:30 a.m. ET, 8:30 p.m. PT in the US, and at 2:30 a.m. AEST in the early hours of Monday, May 29 in Australia).

If you find yourself unable to view the game locally, you may need a different way to watch the game -- that's where using a VPN can come in handy. A VPN is also the best way to stop your ISP from throttling your speeds on game day by encrypting your traffic, and it's also a great idea if you're traveling and find yourself connected to a Wi-Fi network, and you want to add an extra layer of privacy for your devices and logins.

With a VPN, you're able to virtually change your location on your phone, tablet or laptop to get access to the game. Most VPNs, like our Editors' Choice, ExpressVPN, make it really easy to do this.

Using a VPN to watch or stream sports is legal in any country where VPNs are legal, including the US, UK and Canada, as long as you have a legitimate subscription to the service you're streaming. You should be sure your VPN is set up correctly to prevent leaks: Even where VPNs are legal, the streaming service may terminate the account of anyone it deems to be circumventing correctly applied blackout restrictions.

Looking for other options? Be sure to check out some of the other great VPN deals taking place right now.



Livestream the Aston Villa vs. Brighton game in the US

This EPL fixture is streaming on Peacock. You'll need a Peacock Premium or Premium Plus account to catch the game live.

Peacock Watch the Premier League in the US from $2 per month NBC's streaming service Peacock offers access to all of the remaining matches of this season's Premier League. You'll need to be signed up with a Peacock Premium or Premium Plus account to stream games live. For a limited time, you can sign up for Peacock Premium at a 60% discount, dropping the monthly cost as low as $2 (or even less with an annual account). See at Peacock

Livestream the Aston Villa vs. Brighton game in the UK

Premier League rights in the UK are split between Sky Sports, BT Sport and Amazon Prime Video. This game is a late addition to Sky Sports' coverage of the final day of the season, with the match being televised live on its Sky Sports Football channel. If you already have Sky Sports as part of your TV package, you can stream the game via its Sky Go app, but cord-cutters will want to get set up with a Now account, and a Now Sports membership, to stream the game.

Now Watch the Premier League in the UK from £12 Sky subsidiary Now (formerly Now TV) offers streaming access to Sky Sports channels with a Now Sports membership. You can get a day of access for £12, or sign up to a monthly plan from £25 per month right now. See at Now

Livestream the Aston Villa vs. Brighton game in Canada

If you want to stream this EPL clash live in Canada, you'll need to subscribe to FuboTV Canada. The service has exclusive rights to this Premier League season.

FuboTV Canada Watch the Premier League in Canada from CA$25 per month FuboTV is the go-to destination for Canadians looking to watch the final games of the EPL season, with exclusive streaming rights to every match on Sunday. It costs CA$25 per month, though you can save some cash by paying quarterly or annually. See at FuboTV Canada

Livestream the Aston Villa vs. Brighton game in Australia

Football fans Down Under can watch this EPL fixture on streaming service Optus Sport, which is showing every single Premier League match of the final day of the season live in Australia.

Optus Sport Watch the Premier League in Australia from AU$7 a month With exclusive rights to screen all remaining EPL matches live this season, as well as German Bundesliga and Spanish La Liga games, streaming service Optus Sport is a particularly big draw for Aussie soccer fans. If you're already an Optus network customer you can bag Optus Sport for a reduced price, with discounts bringing the price down to as low as AU$7 per month. If you're not, a standalone monthly subscription to the service starts at AU$25. See at Optus Sport

