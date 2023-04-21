Watch Premier League Soccer: Livestream Arsenal vs. Southampton From Anywhere

After damaging draws with Liverpool and West Ham, Arsenal need a win on Friday against struggling Southampton as they look to keep their title chase on track.

The Gunners still have a four-point advantage at the top of the English Premier League over Manchester City, but have played a game more, with a potentially decisive title showdown against City away at the Etihad to come next Wednesday.

The stakes are equally high for the rock-bottom Saints, with Rubén Sellés' side four points adrift of safety at the foot of the Premier League table and only seven games left to preserve their top-flight status.

Below, we'll outline the best live TV streaming services to use to watch the game live wherever you are in the world.

Arsenal vs. Southampton: When and where?



Arsenal host Southampton at the Emirates Stadium in north London on Friday, April 20. Kickoff is set for 8 p.m. BST local time in the UK (3 p.m. ET, 12 p.m. PT in the US and 5 a.m. AEST in Australia on Saturday, April 21).

How to watch the Arsenal vs. Southampton game online from anywhere using a VPN

If you find yourself unable to view the game locally, you may need a different way to watch the game -- that's where using a VPN can come in handy. A VPN is also the best way to stop your ISP from throttling your speeds on game day by encrypting your traffic, and it's also a great idea if you're traveling and find yourself connected to a Wi-Fi network, and you want to add an extra layer of privacy for your devices and logins.

With a VPN, you're able to virtually change your location on your phone, tablet or laptop to get access to the game. Most VPNs, like our Editors' Choice, ExpressVPN, make it really easy to do this.

Using a VPN to watch or stream sports is legal in any country where VPNs are legal, including the US, UK and Canada, as long as you have a legitimate subscription to the service you're streaming. You should be sure your VPN is set up correctly to prevent leaks: Even where VPNs are legal, the streaming service may terminate the account of anyone it deems to be circumventing correctly applied blackout restrictions.

Livestream the Arsenal vs. Southampton game in the US

This game is on USA Network, which you can access as part of your cable package or at the NBC Sports website with a valid login, and can be streamed via Sling TV and other more expensive streaming TV services.

Livestream the Arsenal vs. Southampton game in the UK

Premier League rights in the UK are split between Sky Sports, BT Sport and Amazon Prime Video. This game is exclusive to Sky Sports -- showing on its Sky Sports Main Event, Premier League and Ultra channels. If you already have Sky Sports as part of your TV package, you can stream the game via its Sky Go app, but cord-cutters will want to get set up with a Now account, and a Now Sports membership, to stream the game.

Livestream the Arsenal vs. Southampton game in Canada

If you want to stream this EPL clash live in Canada, you'll need to subscribe to FuboTV Canada. The service has exclusive rights to this Premier League season.

Livestream the Arsenal vs. Southampton game in Australia

Football fans Down Under can watch this EPL fixture on streaming service Optus Sport, which is showing every single Premier League game live in Australia this season.

Quick tips for streaming the Premier League using a VPN

