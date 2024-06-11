Watch 'Love Island USA' 2024: Stream Season 6 Episodes Each Week

Nothing says summer quite like a new group of 10 singletons heading to a tropical Fijian paradise to find reality show romance - and here we are with the return of Love Island USA.

Once again exclusive to Peacock in the US, the network is promising a number of changes with all-new challenges, a rejigged Casa Amor and the return of original LI USA host Arielle Vandenberg, who replaces Sarah Hyland.

Among the contestants on a mission for love are a Traitors UK winner (Aaron Evans), the son of '90s rapper Shocky Shay (Coye Simmons) and a season 5 contestant hoping for a second chance at finding summer love (Robert Rausch).

Don't miss a moment of all the steamy drama from Fiji by following our guide to watching Love Island USA season 6 from anywhere in the world.

The Cast of Love Island USA Season 6.

When does Love Island USA season 6 start?

In the US, season 6 of Love Island USA starts a little earlier this year, with the opening episode landing on Tuesday, June 11 at 9 p.m. ET, 6 p.m. PT with new episodes landing every day for the rest of this week.

From week two onward, new episodes will drop daily, except for Wednesdays. Season 6 is set to run for six weeks.

How to watch Love Island USA season 6 from anywhere with a VPN

So what if you're traveling outside your home country and want to enjoy the show or want an added layer of privacy for streaming? There is an option that doesn't require searching the internet for a sketchy website: You can use a VPN, or virtual private network.

With a VPN, you're able to virtually change your location on your phone, tablet or laptop to get access to the show. If you find yourself unable to watch locally, a VPN can come in handy. Plus, it's a great idea for when you're traveling and find yourself connected to a Wi-Fi network and want to add an extra layer of privacy for your devices and logins.

Watch Love Island USA season 6 in the US

James Martin/CNET Peacock The home of Love Island USA A Peacock Premium subscription will set you back $6 a month for the ad-based version, or $12 a month for Peacock Premium Plus, which removes most commercial interruptions as well as giving you the option to download select content to watch offline. There will still be some ads on the Premium Plus subscription due to content licensing agreements. You can get an annual deal for $20 right now if you sign up by June 30. See at Peacock

Watch Love Island USA season 6 in Canada

CTV Crave 2 Carries Love Island USA season 6 in Canada The great news for Canadian reality TV show fans is that they can watch Love Island USA season 6 in tandem with American viewers. Episodes will be available to watch on Crave 2 and on demand via the Crave streaming service from Tuesday, June 11. A Crave subscriptions currently starts at CA$10 per month for its Basic tier (720p video, with ads) and rises up to $22 per month for its Premium tier (ad-free, 4K resolution streams with downloadable shows). It's also worth noting that cable subscribers can also stream the show on the CTV website, or on the CTV mobile app the day after each episode originally airs. See at Crave

Can I stream Love Island USA in the UK?



Fans in the UK once again have a wait in store for watching Love Island USA season 6. The good news is that the show is produced by ITV Entertainment, so it's something of a formality that it will appear on the network at some point soon, with previous seasons of Love Island USA having been broadcast on ITVBe.



In the meantime you can watch all four previous seasons of Love Island USA, as well as the ongoing current season of Love Island UK, for free via the network's on-demand streaming service ITVX (formerly ITV Hub) from anywhere.

Can I stream Love Island USA in Australia?

It's a similar story Down Under, with no confirmed broadcaster or release date for Love Island USA in Australia.



Having broadcast previous seasons of both Love Island USA and Love Island UK, as well as being the home of the show's Australian version, it's looking like free-to-air Channel 9 will eventually be the place to watch season 6.



In the meantime, Channel 9's on-demand service, 9Now, has all previous seasons of Love Island USA on demand and is also showing the current season of Love Island UK.

