Watch 'Love Island Games': Stream the Spin-Off Show From Anywhere

There's another chance at finding love for beloved previous cast members from TV's most popular reality show, with new spin-off series Love Island Games hitting streaming services.

Once again exclusive to Peacock in the US, the new show is set to bring together former Islanders from the UK, US, Germany, Sweden and Australia to an all new villa in Fiji.

Familiar faces taking part include Curtis Pritchard, who finished fourth place on the 2019 series of Love Island UK, alongside 2018 contestant Meghan Barton Hanson, musician Kyra Green from Love Island USA season 1 and Mitch Hibberd and Tina Provis from the Aussie version of the hit show.

Love Island UK's Maya Jama will host, while Iain Stirling will be on hand to narrate all the drama-filled "twists and turns."

Don't miss a moment of all the steamy drama from the villa by following our guide to watching Love Island Games from anywhere in the world.

A composite image of the cast of reality TV show Love Island Games standing on a beach, with presenter Maya Jama standing in the center of the group. Peacock

When does Love Island Games start?

In the US, Love Island Games starts on Peacock on Wednesday, Nov. 1, with new episodes hitting the service six days a week, much like the original UK show.

How to watch Love Island Games from anywhere on VPN

So what if you're traveling outside your home country and want to enjoy the show or want an added layer of privacy for streaming? There is an option that doesn't require searching the internet for a sketchy website: You can use a VPN, or virtual private network.

With a VPN, you're able to virtually change your location on your phone, tablet or laptop to get access to the show. If you find yourself unable to watch locally, a VPN can come in handy. Plus, it's a great idea for when you're traveling and find yourself connected to a Wi-Fi network and want to add an extra layer of privacy for your devices and logins.

Most VPNs, like CNET's Editors' Choice, ExpressVPN, make it easy to virtually change your location. Looking for other options? Be sure to check out some of the other great VPN deals.

Watch Love Island Games in the US

Can I stream Love Island Games in the UK and Australia?

At the current time of writing, there's no confirmed broadcaster for the new spin-off in either of these two territories. With ITV the original home of the Love Island franchise, as well as the broadcaster of the US and Australian versions of the show in the UK, our expectation is that the show will eventually appear on the network at some point soon.

Similarly, with Channel 9 having broadcast previous seasons of both Love Island USA and Love Island UK, as well as being the home of the show's Australian version, it's looking like the free-to-air network will be the Aussie home of Love Island Games at some point in the future.

Watch Love Island Games in Canada



Streaming service Crave will be showing Love Island Games in Canada, with episodes available in tandem with their release on Peacock in the US.

Tips for streaming Love Island Games using a VPN