Watch 'Love Island Games': Stream the Spin-Off Show From Anywhere
An all-star global cast gets a second chance at finding their soulmate in Fiji.
There's another chance at finding love for beloved previous cast members from TV's most popular reality show, with new spin-off series Love Island Games hitting streaming services.
Once again exclusive to Peacock in the US, the new show is set to bring together former Islanders from the UK, US, Germany, Sweden and Australia to an all new villa in Fiji.
Familiar faces taking part include Curtis Pritchard, who finished fourth place on the 2019 series of Love Island UK, alongside 2018 contestant Meghan Barton Hanson, musician Kyra Green from Love Island USA season 1 and Mitch Hibberd and Tina Provis from the Aussie version of the hit show.
Love Island UK's Maya Jama will host, while Iain Stirling will be on hand to narrate all the drama-filled "twists and turns."
Don't miss a moment of all the steamy drama from the villa by following our guide to watching Love Island Games from anywhere in the world.
When does Love Island Games start?
In the US, Love Island Games starts on Peacock on Wednesday, Nov. 1, with new episodes hitting the service six days a week, much like the original UK show.
How to watch Love Island Games from anywhere on VPN
So what if you're traveling outside your home country and want to enjoy the show or want an added layer of privacy for streaming? There is an option that doesn't require searching the internet for a sketchy website: You can use a VPN, or virtual private network.
With a VPN, you're able to virtually change your location on your phone, tablet or laptop to get access to the show. If you find yourself unable to watch locally, a VPN can come in handy. Plus, it's a great idea for when you're traveling and find yourself connected to a Wi-Fi network and want to add an extra layer of privacy for your devices and logins.
Most VPNs, like CNET's Editors' Choice, ExpressVPN, make it easy to virtually change your location. Looking for other options? Be sure to check out some of the other great VPN deals.
ExpressVPN is our current best VPN pick for people who want a reliable and safe VPN, and it works on a variety of devices. It's normally $13 per month. But you can save 49% plus get three months of access for free -- the equivalent of $6.67 per month -- if you get an annual subscription.
Note that ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money-back guarantee.
Watch Love Island Games in the US
Peacock's ad-supported Premium plan costs $6 per month or $60 annually. Its ad-free Premium Plus plan costs $12 per month or $120 annually. If you're a Spectrum or Xfinity internet customer, you may have free access to the platform right now. Read our Peacock review.
Can I stream Love Island Games in the UK and Australia?
At the current time of writing, there's no confirmed broadcaster for the new spin-off in either of these two territories. With ITV the original home of the Love Island franchise, as well as the broadcaster of the US and Australian versions of the show in the UK, our expectation is that the show will eventually appear on the network at some point soon.
Similarly, with Channel 9 having broadcast previous seasons of both Love Island USA and Love Island UK, as well as being the home of the show's Australian version, it's looking like the free-to-air network will be the Aussie home of Love Island Games at some point in the future.
Watch Love Island Games in Canada
Streaming service Crave will be showing Love Island Games in Canada, with episodes available in tandem with their release on Peacock in the US.
If you're in Canada, you'll be able to watch Love Island Games on Crave from Nov.1. A Crave Total subscription costs CA$20 a month.
Tips for streaming Love Island Games using a VPN
- With four variables at play -- your ISP, browser, video streaming provider and VPN -- experience and success may vary.
- If you don't see your desired location as a default option for ExpressVPN, try using the "search for city or country" option.
- If you're having trouble viewing after you've turned on your VPN and set it to the correct viewing area, there are two things you can try for a quick fix. First, log in to your streaming service subscription account and make sure the address registered for the account is an address in the correct viewing area. If not, you may need to change the physical address on file with your account. Second, some smart TVs -- like Roku -- don't have VPN apps you can install directly on the device itself. Instead, you'll have to install the VPN on your router or the mobile hotspot you're using (like your phone) so that any device on its Wi-Fi network now appears in the correct viewing location.
- All of the VPN providers we recommend have helpful instructions on their main site for quickly installing the VPN on your router. In some cases with smart TV services, after you install a network's app, you'll be asked to verify a numeric code or click a link sent to your email address on file for your smart TV. This is where having a VPN on your router will also help, since both devices will appear to be in the correct location.
- And remember, browsers can often give away a location despite using a VPN, so be sure you're using a privacy-first browser to log into your services. We normally recommend Brave.
Services and Software Guides
VPN
Cybersecurity
Streaming Services
Web Hosting & Websites
Other Services & Software