Watch 'Love Island: All Stars' 2024: Stream Anywhere for Free
A familiar group of singletons get a second shot at romance on an idyllic isle in South Africa.
A host of fan favorites are back as 12 familiar singletons return for another shot at romance on new reality spin-off show Love Island: All Stars.
Among previous contestants heading to an exclusive South Africa villa are Love Island season 3's Georgia Harrison, season 7 duo Kaz Kamwi and Toby Aromolaran, season 4's Georgia "I'm loyal, babe" Steel and OG islander Luis Morrison from season 1.
Running for eight weeks, there's a £50,000 grand prize up for grabs for the winning couple. Maya Jama is back as host, while comedian Iain Stirling will also once again be on hand to offer up his trademark witty observations and commentary.
Don't miss a moment of the steamy drama from Casa Amor by following our guide to watching Love Island: All Stars from anywhere in the world.
When does Love Island: All Stars start?
It depends on where you live.
In the UK, Love Island: All Stars starts on Monday, Jan. 15. New episodes are set to be broadcast every day at 9 p.m. GMT on ITV2 in the UK, (That's 1 p.m. PT and 4 p.m. ET in the US and 6 a.m. AEDT the next day in Australia), ollowed up directly after at 10pm with the spin-off panel show Love Island: After Sun.
Outside the UK, it's also available in Australia on Channel 9's on-demand service, 9Now.
For US viewers, there's set to be a bit of a wait, with no confirmed air date or broadcaster. However, we expect to see episodes of Love Island: All Stars to appear on Hulu a couple of weeks after they've aired in the UK.
How to watch Love Island All Stars from anywhere on VPN
So what if you're traveling outside your home country and want to enjoy the show or want an added layer of privacy for streaming? There is an option that doesn't require searching the internet for a sketchy website: You can use a VPN, or virtual private network.
With a VPN, you're able to virtually change your location on your phone, tablet or laptop to get access to the show. If you find yourself unable to watch locally, a VPN can come in handy. Plus, it's a great idea for when you're traveling and find yourself connected to a Wi-Fi network and want to add an extra layer of privacy for your devices and logins.
Most VPNs, like CNET's Editors' Choice, ExpressVPN, make it easy to virtually change your location. Looking for other options? Be sure to check out some of the other great VPN deals.
ExpressVPN is our current best VPN pick for people who want a reliable and safe VPN, and it works on a variety of devices. It's normally $13 per month. But you can save 49% plus get three months of access for free -- the equivalent of $6.67 per month -- if you get an annual subscription.
Note that ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money-back guarantee.
Stream for free in the UK
Fans in the UK can watch every episode of Love Island: All Stars for free. The show is exclusive to ITV, with episodes shown every evening on ITV2 at 9 p.m. GMT, UK time. You'll also be able to watch the show online for free via the network's on demand streaming service ITVX (formerly ITV Hub) from anywhere.
Stream in Australia
Channel 9's on-demand service, 9Now, has been the place to watch Love Island (UK) in the past and that's the case for this season, which starts on Jan 17 in Australia. That means Aussies will need to avoid spoilers on social media as they'll be a couple of days behind the UK. Episodes are set to drop at 6.00pm AEDT daily
Watch in the US
While no US broadcaster is currently confirmed to show Love Island: All Stars in the US, the smart money is on Hulu. The service has previously shown past seasons in the States, albeit a couple of weeks behind the UK, and that's how we're expecting things to pan out again this time.
New Hulu subscribers can take advantage of a Hulu free trial for 30 days on its With-Ads or No-Ads plan. After the trial ends, the service will set you back $8 a month. There's also the option of the Disney Plus bundle with Hulu thrown in from $10 a month.
Tips for streaming the Love Island: All Stars using a VPN
- With four variables at play -- your ISP, browser, video streaming provider and VPN -- experience and success may vary.
- If you don't see your desired location as a default option for ExpressVPN, try using the "search for city or country" option.
- If you're having trouble viewing after you've turned on your VPN and set it to the correct viewing area, there are two things you can try for a quick fix. First, log in to your streaming service subscription account and make sure the address registered for the account is an address in the correct viewing area. If not, you may need to change the physical address on file with your account. Second, some smart TVs -- like Roku -- don't have VPN apps you can install directly on the device itself. Instead, you'll have to install the VPN on your router or the mobile hotspot you're using (like your phone) so that any device on its Wi-Fi network now appears in the correct viewing location.
- All of the VPN providers we recommend have helpful instructions on their main site for quickly installing the VPN on your router. In some cases with smart TV services, after you install a network's app, you'll be asked to verify a numeric code or click a link sent to your email address on file for your smart TV. This is where having a VPN on your router will also help, since both devices will appear to be in the correct location.
- And remember, browsers can often give away a location despite using a VPN, so be sure you're using a privacy-first browser to log into your services. We normally recommend Brave.
