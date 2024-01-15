Watch 'Love Island: All Stars' 2024: Stream Anywhere for Free

A host of fan favorites are back as 12 familiar singletons return for another shot at romance on new reality spin-off show Love Island: All Stars.

Among previous contestants heading to an exclusive South Africa villa are Love Island season 3's Georgia Harrison, season 7 duo Kaz Kamwi and Toby Aromolaran, season 4's Georgia "I'm loyal, babe" Steel and OG islander Luis Morrison from season 1.

Running for eight weeks, there's a £50,000 grand prize up for grabs for the winning couple. Maya Jama is back as host, while comedian Iain Stirling will also once again be on hand to offer up his trademark witty observations and commentary.

Don't miss a moment of the steamy drama from Casa Amor by following our guide to watching Love Island: All Stars from anywhere in the world.

When does Love Island: All Stars start?

It depends on where you live.

In the UK, Love Island: All Stars starts on Monday, Jan. 15. New episodes are set to be broadcast every day at 9 p.m. GMT on ITV2 in the UK, (That's 1 p.m. PT and 4 p.m. ET in the US and 6 a.m. AEDT the next day in Australia), ollowed up directly after at 10pm with the spin-off panel show Love Island: After Sun.

Outside the UK, it's also available in Australia on Channel 9's on-demand service, 9Now.

For US viewers, there's set to be a bit of a wait, with no confirmed air date or broadcaster. However, we expect to see episodes of Love Island: All Stars to appear on Hulu a couple of weeks after they've aired in the UK.

How to watch Love Island All Stars from anywhere on VPN

So what if you're traveling outside your home country and want to enjoy the show or want an added layer of privacy for streaming? There is an option that doesn't require searching the internet for a sketchy website: You can use a VPN, or virtual private network.

With a VPN, you're able to virtually change your location on your phone, tablet or laptop to get access to the show. If you find yourself unable to watch locally, a VPN can come in handy. Plus, it's a great idea for when you're traveling and find yourself connected to a Wi-Fi network and want to add an extra layer of privacy for your devices and logins.

Most VPNs, like CNET's Editors' Choice, ExpressVPN, make it easy to virtually change your location. Looking for other options? Be sure to check out some of the other great VPN deals.

Stream for free in the UK



ITV ITV Carries Summer Love Island: All Stars in the UK Fans in the UK can watch every episode of Love Island: All Stars for free. The show is exclusive to ITV, with episodes shown every evening on ITV2 at 9 p.m. GMT, UK time. You'll also be able to watch the show online for free via the network's on demand streaming service ITVX (formerly ITV Hub) from anywhere. See at ITV

Stream in Australia

Watch in the US

Hulu Carries Love Island (UK) in the US While no US broadcaster is currently confirmed to show Love Island: All Stars in the US, the smart money is on Hulu. The service has previously shown past seasons in the States, albeit a couple of weeks behind the UK, and that's how we're expecting things to pan out again this time. New Hulu subscribers can take advantage of a Hulu free trial for 30 days on its With-Ads or No-Ads plan. After the trial ends, the service will set you back $8 a month. There's also the option of the Disney Plus bundle with Hulu thrown in from $10 a month. See at Hulu

Tips for streaming the Love Island: All Stars using a VPN