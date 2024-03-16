Watch FA Cup Soccer: Livestream Wolves vs. Coventry From Anywhere

Championship side Coventry will put their challenge for promotion to one side on Saturday, as they make a short trip across the West Midlands on Saturday, hoping to pull off an FA Cup quarterfinal shock against Premier League outfit Wolves.

The Sky Blues are currently on a decent run of form and are just one point adrift of the playoffs in English football's second tier. Their passage to the last eight of the FA Cup has been somewhat kind however, having previously been drawn against Oxford United, Sheffield Wednesday and Maidstone United in the earlier rounds.

Wolves are also on a good run of their own, with four wins from their last six. Gary O'Neil's men will feel confident of setting up a semi-final date at Wembley having already claimed notable wins in this tournament against Brentford and Brighton to reach this stage.

Below, we'll outline the best live TV streaming services to use to watch the game live, wherever you are in the world.

Manager Gary O'Neil is aiming to lead Wolves to their first FA Cup triumph since 1960. James Gill - Danehouse/Getty Images

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs. Coventry City: When and where?



Wolves host Coventry in this FA Cup quarterfinal tie at Molineux Stadium, on Saturday, March 16. Kickoff is set for 12:15 p.m. GMT local time in the UK (8:15 a.m. ET, 5:15 a.m. PT in the US and Canada, and 11:15 p.m. AEDT in Australia).

How to watch the Wolves vs. Coventry game online from anywhere using a VPN

If you find yourself unable to view the game locally, you may need a different way to watch the game -- that's where using a VPN can come in handy. A VPN is also the best way to stop your ISP from throttling your speeds on game day by encrypting your traffic, and it's also a great idea if you're traveling and find yourself connected to a Wi-Fi network, and you want to add an extra layer of privacy for your devices and logins.

With a VPN, you're able to virtually change your location on your phone, tablet or laptop to get access to the game. Most VPNs, like our Editors' Choice, ExpressVPN, make it really easy to do this.

Using a VPN to watch or stream sports is legal in any country where VPNs are legal, including the US, UK and Canada, as long as you have a legitimate subscription to the service you're streaming. You should be sure your VPN is set up correctly to prevent leaks: Even where VPNs are legal, the streaming service may terminate the account of anyone it deems to be circumventing correctly applied blackout restrictions.

Livestream the Wolves vs. Coventry game in the US

This cup match at the Molineux Stadium is streaming exclusively live in the US on ESPN Plus. Kickoff is at 8:15 am. ET (5:15 a.m. PT) on Saturday for viewers in the States.

How to livestream the Wolves vs. Coventry in the UK for free

The great news for footy fans in the UK is that free-to-air broadcasters the BBC and ITV are sharing live duties for this season's FA Cup, with this game being shown on ITV.

Coverage begins on ITV1 at 7:30 p.m. GMT ahead of the 11:30 a.m. kickoff.

ITV ITV Watch the FA Cup final in the UK for free As the match is being broadcast on ITV1, that means you'll also have the option of watching the game online for free via the network's on-demand streaming service, ITVX (formerly ITV Hub). The service has an updated app that's available for Android and Apple mobile devices, as well as a vast array of smart TVs. See at ITV

Can I livestream Wolves vs. Coventry in Canada?

Canadian soccer fans looking to watch this FA Cup fixture can watch all the action live via Sportsnet.

Livestream Wolves vs. Coventry game in Australia

ViacomCBS holds the broadcast rights for the FA Cup in Australia, which means you can watch matches from the tournament live Down Under via streaming service Paramount Plus. You'll just have to set an alarm for early on Sunday morning: kickoff is at 4:30 a.m. AEDT.

