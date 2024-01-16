Watch FA Cup Soccer: Livestream Wolves vs. Brentford From Anywhere

Eleven days after these two English Premier League sides played out a 1-1 draw in west London, Wolves and Brentford get to battle it out again at Molineux in this FA Cup third round replay.

That first encounter between these two midtable EPL teams at the Gtech Community Stadium saw Tommy Doyle's fabulous strike from outside the box cancel out Neal Maupay's opening goal. The match also saw João Gomes receive a red card after just nine minutes for a high tackle.

That dismissal means Gomes is suspended for today's rematch, while Mario Lemina also misses out for the hosts due to compassionate leave. Brentford, meanwhile, could welcome back Norwegian defender Kristoffer Ajer to the starting 11, while Ben Mee is available after serving a suspension.

Below, we'll outline the best live TV streaming services to use to watch the game live, wherever you are in the world.

Pedro Neto set up Tommy Doyle for Wolves' equalizer in their first encounter with Brentford, the Portuguese star's eighth assist of the season. Jack Thomas/WWFC/Wolves/Getty Images

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs. Brentford: When and where?



Wolverhampton Wanderers face Brentford in this FA Cup third round replay at Molineux on Tuesday, Jan. 16. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. GMT local time in the UK (2:30 p.m. ET, 11:30 a.m. PT in the US and Canada, and 6:30 a.m. AEST on Wednesday, Jan. 17 in Australia).

How to watch the Wolves vs. Brentford game online from anywhere using a VPN

If you find yourself unable to view the game locally, you may need a different way to watch the game -- that's where using a VPN can come in handy. A VPN is also the best way to stop your ISP from throttling your speeds on game day by encrypting your traffic, and it's also a great idea if you're traveling and find yourself connected to a Wi-Fi network, and you want to add an extra layer of privacy for your devices and logins.

With a VPN, you're able to virtually change your location on your phone, tablet or laptop to get access to the game. Most VPNs, like our Editors' Choice, ExpressVPN, make it really easy to do this.

Using a VPN to watch or stream sports is legal in any country where VPNs are legal, including the US, UK and Canada, as long as you have a legitimate subscription to the service you're streaming. You should be sure your VPN is set up correctly to prevent leaks: Even where VPNs are legal, the streaming service may terminate the account of anyone it deems to be circumventing correctly applied blackout restrictions.

Looking for other options? Be sure to check out some of the other great VPN deals taking place right now.



Livestream the Wolves vs. Brentford game in the US

This cup match at Molineux is streaming exclusively live in the US on ESPN Plus. Kickoff is at 2:30 p.m. ET, 11:30 a.m. PT on Tuesday for viewers in the States.

Can I livestream the Wolves vs. Brentford game for free in the UK?

The great news for footy fans in the UK is that free-to-air broadcasters the BBC and ITV are sharing live duties for this season's FA Cup. The bad news is that this game has not been selected to be shown live on either network.

That also means that if you're in the UK traveling for pleasure or for work, you're unlikely to be able to watch the game like you normally would at home thanks to geo-blocking.

There is one option to get around this, however. By using a VPN, as explained above, you can set your location to a country where the match is being broadcast and go from there.

Can I livestream the Wolves vs. Brentford game in Canada?

Canadian soccer fans looking to watch this season's FA Cup fixtures are being served by Sports Net and its streaming service Sports Net Plus. However, this all-Premier League clash has not been selected by the network for a live broadcast.

If you're in Canada traveling, it's likely that you won't be able to access your regular provider of FA Cup soccer thanks to geo-blocking.

As in the UK, one solution for watching the game is by using a VPN.

Livestream the Wolves vs. Brentford game in Australia

ViacomCBS now holds the broadcast rights for the FA Cup in Australia, which means you can now watch matches from the tournament live Down Under via streaming service Paramount Plus. You'll just have to set an alarm for the early hours of Wednesday morning: kickoff is at 6:30 a.m. AEDT.

Quick tips for streaming the FA Cup using a VPN

