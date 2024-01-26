Watch FA Cup Soccer: Livestream Spurs vs. Man City From Anywhere

The stand-out glamour tie of this season's fourth-round draw sees holders Manchester City travel to north London on Friday to take on Ange Postecoglou's Spurs.

The hosts edged past Premier League strugglers Burnley with a 1-0 win in the previous round, and will be boosted by the welcome return of midfielder James Maddison for today's game.

Pep Guardiola's City haven't registered a win at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in their previous five visits, but the Cityzens could also see a key player return to the ranks for this fixture, with machine-like striker Erling Haaland expected to be named in the starting lineup for this tasty-looking cup clash.

Below, we'll outline the best live TV streaming services to use to watch the game live, wherever you are in the world.

Tottenham Hotspur vs. Manchester City: When and where?



Tottenham Hotspur host Manchester City in this FA Cup fourth-round tie at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Friday, Jan. 26. Kickoff is set for 8 p.m. GMT local time in the UK (3 p.m. ET, 12 p.m. PT in the US and Canada, and 7 a.m. AEST on Saturday, Jan. 27 in Australia).

How to watch the Spurs vs. Man City game online from anywhere using a VPN

If you find yourself unable to view the game locally, you may need a different way to watch the game -- that's where using a VPN can come in handy. A VPN is also the best way to stop your ISP from throttling your speeds on game day by encrypting your traffic, and it's also a great idea if you're traveling and find yourself connected to a Wi-Fi network, and you want to add an extra layer of privacy for your devices and logins.

With a VPN, you're able to virtually change your location on your phone, tablet or laptop to get access to the game. Most VPNs, like our Editors' Choice, ExpressVPN, make it really easy to do this.

Using a VPN to watch or stream sports is legal in any country where VPNs are legal, including the US, UK and Canada, as long as you have a legitimate subscription to the service you're streaming. You should be sure your VPN is set up correctly to prevent leaks: Even where VPNs are legal, the streaming service may terminate the account of anyone it deems to be circumventing correctly applied blackout restrictions.

Livestream the Spurs vs. Man City game in the US

This cup match at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium is streaming exclusively live in the US on ESPN Plus. Kickoff is at 3 p.m. ET (12 p.m. PT) on Friday for viewers in the States.

Can I livestream the Spurs vs. Man City game in the UK?

The great news for footy fans in the UK is that free-to-air broadcasters the BBC and ITV are sharing live duties for this season's FA Cup.

Coverage on ITV1 from 7:30 p.m. GMT ahead of the 8 p.m. kick-off.

ITV ITV Watch the FA Cup final in the UK for free As the match is being broadcast on ITV1, that means you'll also have the option of watching the game online for free via the network's on-demand streaming service, ITVX (formerly ITV Hub). The service has an updated app that's available for Android and Apple mobile devices, as well as a vast array of smart TVs. See at ITV

Can I livestream Spurs vs. Man City in Canada?

Canadian soccer fans looking to watch this FA Cup fixture can watch all the action live via Sportsnet.

Livestream the Spurs vs. Man City game in Australia

ViacomCBS holds the broadcast rights for the FA Cup in Australia, which means you can watch matches from the tournament live Down Under via streaming service Paramount Plus. You'll just have to set an alarm for the early hours of Saturday morning: kickoff is at 7 a.m. AEDT.

