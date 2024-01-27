Watch FA Cup Soccer: Livestream Sheffield United vs. Brighton From Anywhere

Sheffield United will put their battle against relegation from the English Premier League to one side on Saturday as they host high-flying Brighton in this FA Cup fourth-round fixture.

Having initially played out a draw against Gillingham in the third round, the Blades eventually prevailed after seeing off the League Two side with a 4-0 win in their replay at the Priestfield Stadium.

Currently seventh in the EPL, Brighton made it to the fourth round after a battling 4-2 win away to Stoke City. The Seagulls are hoping to improve upon last year's FA Cup campaign, which saw them bow out at the semifinal stage after losing on penalties to Man United at Wembley.

Below, we'll outline the best live TV streaming services to use to watch the game live, wherever you are in the world.

João Pedro despatched two penalties in Brighton's 4-2 away win over Stoke City in the last round of the FA Cup. Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Sheffield United vs. Brighton: When and where?



Sheffield United host Brighton & Hove Albion in this FA Cup fourth-round tie at Bramall Lane on Saturday, Jan. 27. Kickoff is set for 3 p.m. GMT local time in the UK (10 a.m. ET, 7 a.m. PT in the US and Canada, and 2 a.m. AEDT on Sunday, Jan. 28 in Australia).

How to watch the Sheffield United vs. Brighton game online from anywhere using a VPN

If you find yourself unable to view the game locally, you may need a different way to watch the game -- that's where using a VPN can come in handy. A VPN is also the best way to stop your ISP from throttling your speeds on game day by encrypting your traffic, and it's also a great idea if you're traveling and find yourself connected to a Wi-Fi network, and you want to add an extra layer of privacy for your devices and logins.

With a VPN, you're able to virtually change your location on your phone, tablet or laptop to get access to the game. Most VPNs, like our Editors' Choice, ExpressVPN, make it really easy to do this.

Using a VPN to watch or stream sports is legal in any country where VPNs are legal, including the US, UK and Canada, as long as you have a legitimate subscription to the service you're streaming. You should be sure your VPN is set up correctly to prevent leaks: Even where VPNs are legal, the streaming service may terminate the account of anyone it deems to be circumventing correctly applied blackout restrictions.

Looking for other options? Be sure to check out some of the other great VPN deals taking place right now.



Sarah Tew/CNET ExpressVPN Best VPN for streaming ExpressVPN is our current best VPN pick for people who want a reliable and safe VPN, and it works on a variety of devices. It's normally $13 per month, and you can sign up for ExpressVPN and save 35% -- the equivalent of $8.32 per month -- if you get an annual subscription. Note that ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money-back guarantee. See at ExpressVPN

Livestream the Sheffield United vs. Brighton game in the US

This cup match at Bramall Lane is streaming exclusively live in the US on ESPN Plus. Kickoff is at 10 a.m. ET, 7 a.m. PT on Saturday for viewers in the States.

Can I livestream the Sheffield United vs. Brighton game in the UK?

The great news for footy fans in the UK is that free-to-air broadcasters the BBC and ITV are sharing live duties for this season's FA Cup. The bad news is that this game has not been selected to be shown live on either network.

That also means that if you're in the UK traveling for pleasure or for work, you're unlikely to be able to watch the game like you normally would at home thanks to geo-blocking.

There is one option to get around this, however. By using a VPN, as explained above, you can set your location to a country where the match is being broadcast and go from there.

Can I livestream Sheffield United vs. Brighton in Canada?

Canadian soccer fans looking to watch this FA Cup fixture can watch all the action live via Sportsnet.

Livestream the Sheffield United vs. Brighton game in Australia

ViacomCBS holds the broadcast rights for the FA Cup in Australia, which means you can watch matches from the tournament live Down Under via streaming service Paramount Plus. You'll just have to set an alarm for the early hours of Saturday morning: kickoff is at 2 a.m. AEDT.

Quick tips for streaming the FA Cup using a VPN

