Watch FA Cup Soccer: Livestream Man United vs. Liverpool From Anywhere

The pick of this weekend's FA Cup quarterfinal ties see Man United host Liverpool in a tasty-looking showdown between these ancient foes.

Liverpool remain on track for an unprecedented quadruple, after easing past Sparta Prague 6-1 in the Europa League on Thursday.

Man United remain in indifferent form, but come into this game off the back of a solid 2-0 win over struggling Everton, and could be boosted by the return of young Danish striker Rasmus Højlund, who is back in full training after missing the last three games through injury.

Below, we'll outline the best live TV streaming services to use to watch the game live, wherever you are in the world.

Jürgen Klopp remains on course to pull off a historic quadruple in his final season as Liverpool manager. Visionhaus/Getty Images

Manchester United vs. Liverpool: When and where?



Man United host Liverpool in this FA Cup quarterfinal tie at Old Trafford, on Sunday, March 17. Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. GMT local time in the UK, which is 11:30 a.m. ET or 8:30 a.m. PT in the US and Canada, and 2:30 a.m. AEDT on Monday, March 18 in Australia.

How to watch the Man United vs. Liverpool game online from anywhere using a VPN

If you find yourself unable to view the game locally, you may need a different way to watch the game -- that's where using a VPN can come in handy. A VPN is also the best way to stop your ISP from throttling your speeds on game day by encrypting your traffic, and it's also a great idea if you're traveling and find yourself connected to a Wi-Fi network, and you want to add an extra layer of privacy for your devices and logins.

With a VPN, you're able to virtually change your location on your phone, tablet or laptop to get access to the game. Most VPNs, like our Editors' Choice, ExpressVPN, make it really easy to do this.

Using a VPN to watch or stream sports is legal in any country where VPNs are legal, including the US, UK and Canada, as long as you have a legitimate subscription to the service you're streaming. You should be sure your VPN is set up correctly to prevent leaks: Even where VPNs are legal, the streaming service may terminate the account of anyone it deems to be circumventing correctly applied blackout restrictions.

Livestream the Man United vs. Liverpool game in the US

This cup match at Old Trafford is streaming exclusively live in the US on ESPN Plus. Kickoff is at 11:30 a.m. ET (8:30 a.m. PT) on Sunday for viewers in the States.

How to livestream the Man United vs. Liverpool game in the UK for free

The great news for footie fans in the UK is that free-to-air broadcasters the BBC and ITV are sharing live duties for this season's FA Cup, with this game being shown on ITV.

Coverage begins on ITV1 at 2:45 p.m. GMT ahead of the 3:30 p.m. kickoff.

ITV ITV Watch the FA Cup final in the UK for free As the match is being broadcast on ITV1, that means you'll also have the option of watching the game online for free via the network's on-demand streaming service, ITVX (formerly ITV Hub). The service has an updated app that's available for Android and Apple mobile devices, as well as a vast array of smart TVs. See at ITV

Can I livestream Man United vs. Liverpool in Canada?

Canadian soccer fans looking to watch this FA Cup fixture can watch all the action live via Sportsnet.

Livestream Man United vs. Liverpool game in Australia

ViacomCBS holds the broadcast rights for the FA Cup in Australia, which means you can watch matches from the tournament live Down Under via streaming service Paramount Plus. You'll just have to set an alarm for early on Wednesday morning: kickoff is at 7 a.m. AEDT.

