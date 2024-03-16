Watch FA Cup Soccer: Livestream Man City vs. Newcastle From Anywhere

FA Cup holders Manchester City face another tricky task in their defense of the title, as they host Newcastle in this FA Cup quarterfinal clash.

City are looking to replicate their treble of last year, following their triumph in this tournament, as well as the UEFA Champions League and English Premier League. They set up this tie after a 6-2 win in the fifth round over plucky EPL strugglers Luton last month.

This tournament represents Newcastle's only chance of silverware in what has so far been a somewhat disappointing season for the Magpies.

While beating an in-form City side at home may seem a tall order, Newcastle boss Eddie Howe will point to his side's impressive Carabao Cup win earlier in the season against the Citizens as evidence that his side have a chance of reaching the semifinals at Wembley.

Below, we'll outline the best live TV streaming services to use to watch the game live, wherever you are in the world.

Manchester City vs. Newcastle United: When and where?



Manchester City host Newcastle United in this FA Cup quarterfinal tie at the Etihad Stadium, on Saturday, March 16. Kickoff is set for 5:30 p.m. GMT local time in the UK, which is 1:30 p.m. ET or 10:30 a.m. PT in the US and Canada, and 4:30 a.m. AEST on Sunday, March 17 in Australia.

How to watch the Man City vs. Newcastle game online from anywhere using a VPN

If you find yourself unable to view the game locally, you may need a different way to watch the game -- that's where using a VPN can come in handy. A VPN is also the best way to stop your ISP from throttling your speeds on game day by encrypting your traffic, and it's also a great idea if you're traveling and find yourself connected to a Wi-Fi network, and you want to add an extra layer of privacy for your devices and logins.

With a VPN, you're able to virtually change your location on your phone, tablet or laptop to get access to the game. Most VPNs, like our Editors' Choice, ExpressVPN, make it really easy to do this.

Using a VPN to watch or stream sports is legal in any country where VPNs are legal, including the US, UK and Canada, as long as you have a legitimate subscription to the service you're streaming. You should be sure your VPN is set up correctly to prevent leaks: Even where VPNs are legal, the streaming service may terminate the account of anyone it deems to be circumventing correctly applied blackout restrictions.

Livestream the Man City vs. Newcastle game in the US

This cup match at the Etihad Stadium is streaming exclusively live in the US on ESPN Plus. Kickoff is at 1:30 p.m. ET (10:30 a.m. PT) on Saturday for viewers in the States.

How to livestream the Man City vs. Newcastle game in the UK for free

The great news for footy fans in the UK is that free-to-air broadcasters the BBC and ITV are sharing live duties for this season's FA Cup.

This fixture is being shown exclusively on BBC1, meaning viewers in the region will be able to stream the game for free via BBC iPlayer. Coverage starts at 5:10 p.m. GMT ahead of the 5:45 p.m. kick-off.

Can I livestream Man City vs. Newcastle in Canada?

Canadian soccer fans looking to watch this FA Cup fixture can watch all the action live via Sportsnet.

Livestream Luton vs. Man City game in Australia

ViacomCBS holds the broadcast rights for the FA Cup in Australia, which means you can watch matches from the tournament live Down Under via streaming service Paramount Plus. You'll just have to set an alarm for early on Sunday morning: kickoff is at 4:30 a.m. AEDT.

Quick tips for streaming the FA Cup using a VPN

