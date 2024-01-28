Watch FA Cup Soccer: Livestream Liverpool vs. Norwich From Anywhere

Championship side Norwich will be hoping to capitalise on the uncertainty on Merseyside as they travel to Anfield on Sunday to take on Liverpool in this FA Cup fourth-round clash.

Reds fans are still reeling from Friday's shock news that manager Jürgen Klopp is set to leave the club at the end of the season. The departing boss will be determined for his side to continue their run of nine games unbeaten as he looks to make it to a second Wembley final in his last term in charge, having already steered his side to the Carabao Cup final in midweek.

It's been more than three decades since the Canaries last beat Liverpool and David Wagner's men come into this clash off the back of a damaging league defeat against Leeds United.

Below, we'll outline the best live TV streaming services to use to watch the game live, wherever you are in the world.

Jürgen Klopp shocked the world of football on Friday by announcing he will stand down as Liverpool manager at the end of the season after eight years in charge. Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

Liverpool vs. Norwich City: When and where?



Liverpool host Norwich City in this FA Cup fourth-round tie at Anfield on Sunday, Jan. 28. Kickoff is set for 2:30 p.m. GMT local time in the UK (9:30 a.m. ET, 6:30 a.m. PT in the US and Canada, and 1:30 a.m. AEDT on Monday, Jan. 29 in Australia).

How to watch the Liverpool vs. Norwich game online from anywhere using a VPN

If you find yourself unable to view the game locally, you may need a different way to watch the game -- that's where using a VPN can come in handy. A VPN is also the best way to stop your ISP from throttling your speeds on game day by encrypting your traffic, and it's also a great idea if you're traveling and find yourself connected to a Wi-Fi network, and you want to add an extra layer of privacy for your devices and logins.

With a VPN, you're able to virtually change your location on your phone, tablet or laptop to get access to the game. Most VPNs, like our Editors' Choice, ExpressVPN, make it really easy to do this.

Using a VPN to watch or stream sports is legal in any country where VPNs are legal, including the US, UK and Canada, as long as you have a legitimate subscription to the service you're streaming. You should be sure your VPN is set up correctly to prevent leaks: Even where VPNs are legal, the streaming service may terminate the account of anyone it deems to be circumventing correctly applied blackout restrictions.

Looking for other options? Be sure to check out some of the other great VPN deals taking place right now.



Sarah Tew/CNET ExpressVPN Best VPN for streaming ExpressVPN is our current best VPN pick for people who want a reliable and safe VPN, and it works on a variety of devices. It's normally $13 per month, and you can sign up for ExpressVPN and save 35% -- the equivalent of $8.32 per month -- if you get an annual subscription. Note that ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money-back guarantee. See at ExpressVPN

Livestream the Liverpool vs. Norwich game in the US

This cup match at Anfield is streaming exclusively live in the US on ESPN Plus. Kickoff is at 9:30 a.m. ET, 6:30 a.m. PT on Saturday for viewers in the States.

Can I livestream the Liverpool vs. Norwich City game in the UK?

The great news for footy fans in the UK is that free-to-air broadcasters the BBC and ITV are sharing live duties for this season's FA Cup.

Liverpool vs. Norwich will be shown on ITV1, with coverage beginning at 1:55 p.m. GMT ahead of the 2:30 p.m. kick-off.

ITV ITV Watch the FA Cup final in the UK for free As the match is being broadcast on ITV1, that means you'll also have the option of watching the game online for free via the network's on-demand streaming service, ITVX (formerly ITV Hub). The service has an updated app that's available for Android and Apple mobile devices, as well as a vast array of smart TVs. See at ITV

Livestream Liverpool vs. Norwich in Canada

Canadian soccer fans looking to watch this FA Cup fixture can watch all the action live via Sportsnet.

Livestream the Liverpool vs. Norwich game in Australia

ViacomCBS holds the broadcast rights for the FA Cup in Australia, which means you can watch matches from the tournament live Down Under via streaming service Paramount Plus. You'll just have to set an alarm for the early hours of Monday morning: kickoff is at 1:30 a.m. AEDT.

Quick tips for streaming the FA Cup using a VPN

