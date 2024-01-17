Watch FA Cup Soccer: Livestream Everton vs. Crystal Palace From Anywhere
The Toffees and the Eagles go into battle one more time in this third-round replay at Goodison Park.
A place in the FA Cup fourth round beckons for these two English Premier League sides as Everton host Crystal Palace in today's third-round replay.
Everton managed to claim a battling 1-1 draw earlier in the month in south London to set up tonight's rematch, with the Toffees managing to cling on despite being down to 10 men after striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin was controversially sent off in the second half.
The spoils for today's winner is another all-Premier League fixture in the fourth round at home to Luton Town.
Below, we'll outline the best live TV streaming services to use to watch the game live, wherever you are in the world.
Everton vs. Crystal Palace: When and where?
Everton host Crystal Palace in this FA Cup third-round replay at Goodison Park on Wednesday, Jan. 17. Kickoff is set for 7:45 p.m. GMT local time in the UK (2:45 p.m. ET, 11:45 a.m. PT in the US and Canada, and 6:45 a.m. AEST on Thursday, Jan. 18 in Australia).
How to watch the Everton vs. Crystal Palace game online from anywhere using a VPN
If you find yourself unable to view the game locally, you may need a different way to watch the game -- that's where using a VPN can come in handy. A VPN is also the best way to stop your ISP from throttling your speeds on game day by encrypting your traffic, and it's also a great idea if you're traveling and find yourself connected to a Wi-Fi network, and you want to add an extra layer of privacy for your devices and logins.
With a VPN, you're able to virtually change your location on your phone, tablet or laptop to get access to the game. Most VPNs, like our Editors' Choice, ExpressVPN, make it really easy to do this.
Using a VPN to watch or stream sports is legal in any country where VPNs are legal, including the US, UK and Canada, as long as you have a legitimate subscription to the service you're streaming. You should be sure your VPN is set up correctly to prevent leaks: Even where VPNs are legal, the streaming service may terminate the account of anyone it deems to be circumventing correctly applied blackout restrictions.
Looking for other options? Be sure to check out some of the other great VPN deals taking place right now.
ExpressVPN is our current best VPN pick for people who want a reliable and safe VPN, and it works on a variety of devices. It's normally $13 per month, and you can sign up for ExpressVPN and save 49% plus get three months of access for free -- the equivalent of $6.67 per month -- if you get an annual subscription.
Note that ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money-back guarantee.
Livestream the Everton vs. Crystal Palace game in the US
This cup match at Goodison Park is streaming exclusively live in the US on ESPN Plus. Kickoff is at 2:45 p.m. ET (11:45 a.m. PT) on Wednesday for viewers in the States.
ESPN's standalone streaming service costs $10 a month or $100 for an annual subscription. With it, you'll be able to watch all of this season's FA Cup fixtures. Read our ESPN Plus review.
Can I livestream the Everton vs. Crystal Palace game in the UK?
The great news for footy fans in the UK is that free-to-air broadcasters the BBC and ITV are sharing live duties for this season's FA Cup. The bad news is that this game has not been selected to be shown live on either network.
That also means that if you're in the UK traveling for pleasure or for work, you're unlikely to be able to watch the game like you normally would at home thanks to geo-blocking.
There is one option to get around this, however. By using a VPN, as explained above, you can set your location to a country where the match is being broadcast and go from there.
Can I livestream Everton vs. Crystal Palace in Canada?
Canadian soccer fans looking to watch this season's FA Cup fixtures are being served by Sports Net and its streaming service Sports Net Plus. However, this all-Premier League clash has not been selected by the network for a live broadcast.
If you're in Canada traveling, it's likely that you won't be able to access your regular provider of FA Cup soccer thanks to geo-blocking.
As in the UK, one solution for watching the game is by using a VPN.
Livestream Everton vs. Crystal Palace game in Australia
ViacomCBS holds the broadcast rights for the FA Cup in Australia, which means you can now watch matches from the tournament live Down Under via streaming service Paramount Plus. You'll just have to set an alarm for the early hours of Thursday morning: kickoff is at 6:45 a.m. AEDT.
An Australian Paramount Plus subscription currently costs AU$9 a month, which gives you access to Paramount's coverage of this year's tournament, as well as Hollywood movies such as Top Gun: Maverick and original shows like Picard and Tulsa King.
Quick tips for streaming the FA Cup using a VPN
- With four variables at play -- your ISP, browser, video streaming provider and VPN -- your experience and success when streaming FA Cup matches may vary.
- If you don't see your desired location as a default option for ExpressVPN, try using the "search for city or country" option.
- If you're having trouble getting the game after you've turned on your VPN and set it to the correct viewing area, there are two things you can try for a quick fix. First, log into your streaming service subscription account and make sure the address registered for the account is an address in the correct viewing area. If not, you may need to change the physical address on file with your account. Second, some smart TVs -- like Roku -- don't have VPN apps you can install directly on the device itself. Instead, you'll have to install the VPN on your router or the mobile hotspot you're using (like your phone) so that any device on its Wi-Fi network now appears in the correct viewing location.
- All of the VPN providers we recommend have helpful instructions on their main site for quickly installing the VPN on your router. In some cases with smart TV services, after you install a cable network's sports app, you'll be asked to verify a numeric code or click a link sent to your email address on file for your smart TV. This is where having a VPN on your router will also help, since both devices will appear to be in the correct location.
- And remember, browsers can often give away a location despite using a VPN, so be sure you're using a privacy-first browser to log into your services. We normally recommend Brave.
