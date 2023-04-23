Watch FA Cup Soccer: Livestream Brighton vs. Man United From Anywhere

Manchester United will be desperate to avoid a second cup exit in the space of a few days, as they face a confident Brighton side in this FA Cup semifinal at Wembley.

Having won the Carabao Cup back in February, a domestic cup double is still in reach for United. That feat looks very much in doubt however, following a confidence-sapping 3-0 collapse against Sevilla on Thursday that saw them crash out of the UEFA Europa League in embarrassing style.

After calamitous displays from goalkeeper David de Gea and the much-maligned Harry Maguire, coach Erik ten Hag looks likely to drop both players in what's set to be a rotated United lineup for this last-four clash.

United will come up against an arguably more formidable opponent than Sevilla on Sunday, as they take on a Brighton side that has flourished under boss Roberto De Zerbi. The free-scoring Seagulls are very much in the mix for European qualification via the English Premier League, and come into this semifinal having scored at least once in their last nine games in all competitions.

These two sides memorably met in the 1983 FA Cup final, with the Red Devils winning the replay 4-0 after the teams had played out a 2-2 at Wembley five days earlier.

Below, we'll outline the best live TV streaming services to use to watch the game live, wherever you are in the world.

Harry Maguire had another night to forget for Manchester United on Thursday, a performance that looks likely to see him benched for this FA Cup semifinal. Michael Zemanek/DeFodi Images/Getty Images

Brighton vs. Manchester United: When and where?



Brighton face Manchester United in this FA Cup semifinal in the neutral setting of London's Wembley Stadium on Sunday, April 23. Kickoff is set for 4:30 p.m. BST local time in the UK (11:30 a.m. ET, 8:30 a.m. PT in the US and Canada, and 1:30 a.m. AEST on Monday, April 24 in Australia).

How to watch the Brighton vs. Manchester United game online from anywhere using a VPN

If you find yourself unable to view the game locally, you may need a different way to watch the game -- that's where using a VPN can come in handy.

With a VPN, you're able to virtually change your location on your phone, tablet or laptop to get access to the game.

Using a VPN to watch or stream sports is legal in any country where VPNs are legal, including the US, UK and Canada, as long as you have a legitimate subscription to the service you're streaming.

Livestream the Brighton vs. Manchester United game in the US

This cup match at Old Trafford is streaming exclusively live in the US on ESPN Plus. Kickoff is at 11:30 a.m. ET (8:30 a.m. PT) on Saturday for viewers in the States.

Livestream the Brighton vs. Man United game for free in the UK

The great news for footy fans in the UK is that free-to air broadcasters the BBC and ITV are sharing live duties for this season's FA Cup.

This fixture is being shown exclusively on BBC1, with coverage starting at 4 p.m. BST ahead of the 4:30 p.m. kick-off.

BBC BBC Watch the FA Cup in the UK for free With the match being broadcast on BBC1, that also means you'll also be able to watch the game online for free via the network's on-demand streaming service, BBC iPlayer. With an app that's available for Android and Apple mobile devices, as well as a vast array of smart TVs and streaming boxes, all you need is a valid UK TV license to stream the game. See at BBC

Livestream Brighton vs. Man United game in Canada

Canadian soccer fans looking to watch this big FA Cup fixture can watch all the action live via Sportsnet.

Livestream Brighton vs. Manchester United game in Australia

ViacomCBS now holds the broadcast rights for the FA Cup in Australia, which means you can now watch matches from the tournament live Down Under via streaming service Paramount Plus. You'll just have to set an alarm for the early hours of Monday morning: kickoff is at 1:30 a.m. AEST.

Quick tips for streaming the FA Cup using a VPN

