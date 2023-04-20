Watch Europa League Soccer: Livestream Sevilla vs. Man United From Anywhere

There's a tense night in store for fans of Sevilla and Man United, with this quarterfinal finely balanced at 2-2 on aggregate following last week's opening encounter at Old Trafford.

It was very much a game of two halves for United in the first leg, with the Red Devils going in at the break with a seemingly comfortable 2-0 lead thanks to a brace of goals from Marcel Sabitzer. That advantage evaporated for United in the second 45 minutes, however, with two late own goals from Tyrell Malacia and Harry Maguire, with coach Erik ten Hag's misery compounded by a season-ending injury to key defender Lisandro Martínez.

United were able to put that disappointment behind them with a 2-0 win away in the Premier League at struggling Nottingham Forest, but tonight's game looks set to be a much sterner test against a Sevilla side that will have grown confidence from last week's comeback.

While their domestic league form has been disappointing this season, the hosts have nevertheless won seven of their last nine matches on their own patch, and will relish the opportunity of pulling off a shock against the tournament favorites.

Below, we'll outline the best live TV streaming services to use to watch the game live wherever you are in the world.

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag will be looking to guide his side to the Europa League semifinals and the FA Cup final before the end of this week. Jon Hobley/MI News/NurPhoto/Getty Images

Sevilla vs. Manchester United: When and where?



Sevilla host Man United at the Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán Stadium on Thursday, April 20. Kickoff is set for 9 p.m. CET local time in Spain (8 p.m. BST in the UK, 3 p.m. ET, 12 p.m. PT in the US and 5 a.m. AEST on Friday, April 21, in Australia).

How to watch the Sevilla vs. Man United game online from anywhere using a VPN

If you find yourself unable to view the game locally, you may need a different way to watch the game -- that's where using a VPN can come in handy. A VPN is also the best way to stop your ISP from throttling your speeds on game day by encrypting your traffic, and it's also a great idea if you're traveling and find yourself connected to a Wi-Fi network, and you want to add an extra layer of privacy for your devices and logins.

With a VPN, you're able to virtually change your location on your phone, tablet or laptop to get access to the game. So if your internet provider or mobile carrier has stuck you with an IP address that incorrectly shows your location in a blackout zone, a VPN can correct that problem by giving you an IP address in your correct, nonblackout area. Most VPNs, like our Editors' Choice, ExpressVPN, make it really easy to do this.

Using a VPN to watch or stream sports is legal in any country where VPNs are legal, including the US, UK and Canada, as long as you have a legitimate subscription to the service you're streaming. You should be sure your VPN is set up correctly to prevent leaks: Even where VPNs are legal, the streaming service may terminate the account of anyone it deems to be circumventing correctly applied blackout restrictions.

Looking for other options? Be sure to check out some of the other great VPN deals taking place right now.



Livestream the Sevilla vs. Man United game in the US

Thursday's big match in Spain will be available to stream on Paramount Plus, which has live broadcast rights in the US for every UEFA Europa League and Champions League fixture for the 2022-23 season.

Livestream the Sevilla vs. Man United game in the UK

Europa League rights in the UK are held by BT Sport, with this game set to be broadcast on BT Sport 1 and BT Sport Ultimate 4K channels. If you already have BT Sport as part of your TV package, you can stream the game via the BT Sport app, but cord-cutters will want to get set up with a BT Sport Monthly Pass account to stream the game.

BT Sport Watch the Europa League in the UK from just £10 a month If you're already a BT TV customer you can currently access BT Sport channels for £10 a month. BT Broadband customers can watch the channels via the BT Sport app for £16. If you don't want to be locked down to a lengthy contract, there's also the option of BT Sport Monthly Pass, which costs £30 a month and lets you stream all four BT Sport channels across iOS and Android devices, plus a wide range of set-top boxes and smart TVs. It's a rolling one-month contract that you can cancel at any time. See at BT Sport

Livestream the Sevilla vs. Man United game in Canada

If you want to stream this game live in Canada, you'll need to subscribe to DAZN Canada. The service has exclusive broadcast rights to every Europa League match this season.



DAZN Watch the Europa League in Canada from CA$25 a month A DAZN subscription currently costs CA$25 a month or CA$200 a year and will also give you access to the Champions League and EFL Championship soccer, Six Nations rugby and WTA tennis. As well as dedicated apps for iOS and Android, there's a wide range of support for set-top boxes and smart TVs. See at DAZN

Livestream the Sevilla vs. Man United game in Australia

Football fans Down Under can watch this UEFA Europa League fixture on streaming service Stan Sport, which is showing every single Europa League game live in Australia this season.

Stan Sport Watch the Europa League in Australia from AU$10 a month Stan Sport will set you back AU$10 per month (on top of a AU$10 Stan subscription), but the streaming service is currently offering a seven-day free trial. A subscription will also give you access to the UEFA Champions League and Europa Conference League action, as well as international rugby and Formula E. See at Stan Sport

Quick tips for streaming the Europa League using a VPN

