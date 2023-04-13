Watch Europa League Soccer: Livestream Man United vs. Sevilla From Anywhere

Manchester United come up against Spanish opposition once more as they take on Sevilla in the opening leg of this UEFA Europa League quarterfinal tie at Old Trafford.

Having beaten both Barcelona and Real Betis in earlier rounds, Red Devils coach Erik ten Hag must now get the better of the Los Nervionenses -- the record six-time winners of this tournament.

Sevilla have struggled on the domestic front this season and currently find themselves in the bottom half of La Liga with the experienced José Luis Mendilibar now in charge following the recent sacking of coach Jorge Sampaoli.

United have suffered a big injury blow in the run up to this key fixture, with Marcus Rashford, who's bagged 28 goals this season, sidelined by the groin injury he sustained against Everton last weekend in the Premier League. Defender Luke Shaw also misses out, but Casemiro is set to return to the starting lineup for the hosts after almost a month out through suspension. Sevilla will meanwhile be without the injured Joan Jordán and Jesús Manuel Corona, along with the ineligible Pape Cheikh.

The spoils for the winner over the two legs for this quarter final is a tasty-looking last-four showdown with either Juventus or Sporting Lisbon.

Below, we'll outline the best live TV streaming services to use to watch the game live wherever you are in the world.

Manchester United vs. Sevilla: When and where?



Manchester United host Sevilla at Old Trafford on Thursday, April 13. Kickoff is set for 8 p.m. BST local time in the UK (3 p.m. ET, 12 p.m. PT in the US; and at 5 a.m. AEST on Friday, April 14, in Australia).

How to watch the Man United vs. Sevilla game online from anywhere using a VPN

If you find yourself unable to view the game locally, you may need a different way to watch the game -- that's where using a VPN can come in handy. A VPN is also the best way to stop your ISP from throttling your speeds on game day by encrypting your traffic, and it's also a great idea if you're traveling and find yourself connected to a Wi-Fi network, and you want to add an extra layer of privacy for your devices and logins.

With a VPN, you're able to virtually change your location on your phone, tablet or laptop to get access to the game. So if your internet provider or mobile carrier has stuck you with an IP address that incorrectly shows your location in a blackout zone, a VPN can correct that problem by giving you an IP address in your correct, nonblackout area. Most VPNs, like our Editors' Choice, ExpressVPN, make it really easy to do this.

Using a VPN to watch or stream sports is legal in any country where VPNs are legal, including the US, UK and Canada, as long as you have a legitimate subscription to the service you're streaming. You should be sure your VPN is set up correctly to prevent leaks: Even where VPNs are legal, the streaming service may terminate the account of anyone it deems to be circumventing correctly applied blackout restrictions.

ExpressVPN is our current best VPN pick for people who want a reliable and safe VPN, and it works on a variety of devices.

Livestream the Man United vs. Sevilla game in the US

Thursday's big match at Old Trafford will be available to stream on Paramount Plus, which has live broadcast rights in the US for every UEFA Europa League and Champions League fixture for the 2022-23 season.

Sarah Tew/CNET Paramount Plus has two main subscription plans in the US: Essential for $5 a month ($50 a year if you pay annually) and Premium for $10 a month ($100 a year). Both offer coverage of all Europa League and Champions League fixtures this season. The cheaper Essential option has ads for on-demand streaming and lacks live CBS feeds as well as the ability to download shows to watch offline later. Newcomers to the service can take advantage of a 30-day free trial, while students may qualify for a 25% discount. Read our Paramount Plus review.

Livestream the Man United vs. Sevilla game in the UK

Europa League rights in the UK are with BT Sport, with this game set to be broadcast on BT Sport 1 and BT Sport Ultimate 4K channels. If you already have BT Sport as part of your TV package, you can stream the game via the BT Sport app, but cord-cutters will want to get set up with a BT Sport Monthly Pass account to stream the game.

If you're already a BT TV customer you can currently access BT Sport channels for £10 a month. BT Broadband customers can watch the channels via the BT Sport app for £16. If you don't want to be locked down to a lengthy contract, there's also the option of BT Sport Monthly Pass, which costs £30 a month and lets you stream all four BT Sport channels across iOS and Android devices, plus a wide range of set-top boxes and smart TVs. It's a rolling one-month contract that you can cancel at any time.

Livestream the Man United vs. Sevilla game in Canada

If you want to stream this game live in Canada, you'll need to subscribe to DAZN Canada. The service has exclusive broadcast rights to every Europa League match this season.



A DAZN subscription currently costs CA$25 a month or CA$200 a year and will also give you access to the Champions League and EFL Championship soccer, Six Nations rugby and WTA tennis. As well as dedicated apps for iOS and Android, there's a wide range of support for set-top boxes and smart TVs.

Livestream the Man United vs. Sevilla game in Australia

Football fans Down Under can watch this UEFA Europa League fixture on streaming service Stan Sport, which is showing every single Europa League game live in Australia this season.

Stan Sport will set you back AU$10 per month (on top of a AU$10 Stan subscription), but the streaming service is currently offering a seven-day free trial. A subscription will also give you access to the UEFA Champions League and Europa Conference League action, as well as international rugby and Formula E.

Quick tips for streaming the Europa League using a VPN

