Watch Europa League Final Soccer: Livestream Sevilla vs. Roma From Anywhere

UEFA's second-tier club competition reaches its conclusion for the 2023 season today, as Jose Mourinho's Roma take on José Luis Mendilibar's Sevilla at the Puskás Arena in Budapest.

Sevilla have become something of a specialist team for this tournament, having lifted the Europa League trophy on six separate occasions.

Former Chelsea and Man United boss Mourinho will meanwhile be looking to guide his Roma side to European glory for the second year in succession, with the Italian side having won last year's Europa Conference League.

Below, we'll outline the best live TV streaming services to use to watch the game live wherever you are in the world.

Sevilla vs. Roma: When and where?



Sevilla take on Roma in the Europa League Final at the Puskás Arena in Budapest on Wednesday, May 31. Kickoff is set for 9 p.m. CEST local time in Hungary (8 p.m. BST in the UK; 3 p.m. ET and 12 p.m. PT in the US; and 5 a.m. AEST on Thursday, June 1, in Australia).

How to watch the Sevilla vs. Roma game online from anywhere using a VPN

If you find yourself unable to view the game locally, you may need a different way to watch the game -- that's where using a VPN can come in handy. A VPN is also the best way to stop your ISP from throttling your speeds on game day by encrypting your traffic, and it's also a great idea if you're traveling and find yourself connected to a Wi-Fi network, and you want to add an extra layer of privacy for your devices and logins.

With a VPN, you're able to virtually change your location on your phone, tablet or laptop to get access to the game. So if your internet provider or mobile carrier has stuck you with an IP address that incorrectly shows your location in a blackout zone, a VPN can correct that problem by giving you an IP address in your correct, nonblackout area. Most VPNs, like our Editors' Choice, ExpressVPN, make it really easy to do this.

Using a VPN to watch or stream sports is legal in any country where VPNs are legal, including the US, UK and Canada, as long as you have a legitimate subscription to the service you're streaming. You should be sure your VPN is set up correctly to prevent leaks: Even where VPNs are legal, the streaming service may terminate the account of anyone it deems to be circumventing correctly applied blackout restrictions.

Livestream the Sevilla vs. Roma game in the US

Wednesday's Europa League finale will be available to stream on Paramount Plus, which has live broadcast rights in the US for every UEFA Europa League and Champions League fixture for the 2022-23 season.

Livestream the Sevilla vs. Roma game in the UK for Free

Live broadcast rights for the Europa League final in the UK are held by BT Sport. However, with this being the final, BT are allowing nonsubscribers to catch all the action for free on the BT Sport website, the BT Sport app and the BT Sport YouTube channel.

For current subscribers, this game is set to be broadcast on BT Sport 1 and BT Sport Ultimate 4K channels in ultra HD. If you already have BT Sport as part of your TV package, you can stream the game via the BT Sport app, while cord-cutters can also stream via BT Sport Monthly Pass.

Livestream the Sevilla vs. Roma game in Canada

If you want to stream this game live in Canada, you'll need to subscribe to DAZN Canada, which has exclusive broadcast rights to the Europa League Final.



DAZN Watch the Europa League in Canada from CA$25 a month A DAZN subscription currently costs CA$25 a month or CA$200 a year and will also give you access to the Champions League and EFL Championship soccer, Six Nations rugby and WTA tennis. As well as dedicated apps for iOS and Android, there's a wide range of support for set-top boxes and smart TVs. See at DAZN

Livestream the Sevilla vs. Roma game in Australia

Football fans Down Under can watch the UEFA Europa League Final on streaming service Stan Sport, which has exclusive live broadcast rights to the tournament in Australia this season.

Stan Sport Watch the Europa League in Australia from AU$10 a month Stan Sport will set you back AU$10 per month (on top of a AU$10 Stan subscription), but the streaming service is currently offering a seven-day free trial. A subscription will also give you access to the UEFA Champions League and Europa Conference League action, as well as international rugby and Formula E. See at Stan Sport

Quick tips for streaming the Europa League using a VPN

