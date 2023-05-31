Want CNET to notify you of price drops and the latest stories?
No, thank you Accept
X
6 Tips for Choosing Contact LensesiOS 17 Wish ListAI in FitnessShokz Headphones on SaleMeal Subscription vs. TakeoutBest Solar CompaniesVerizon 5G Home InternetBest Credit Cards
CNET logo Why You Can Trust CNET

Our expert, award-winning staff selects the products we cover and rigorously researches and tests our top picks. If you buy through our links, we may get a commission. Reviews ethics statement

Watch Europa League Final Soccer: Livestream Sevilla vs. Roma From Anywhere

Can Jose Mourinho's team make it two European triumphs in a row with the Giallorossi?

kevin-lynch-profile-image
kevin-lynch-profile-image
Kevin Lynch Contributor
Kevin Lynch is a London-born, Dublin-based writer and journalist. The author of Steve Jobs: A Biographic Portrait, Kevin is a regular feature writer for a number of tech sites and the former Technology Editor for the Daily Mirror. He has also served as editor of GuinnessWorldRecords.com and has been a member of the judging panel for the BAFTA British Academy Video Game Awards.
See full bio
Kevin Lynch
5 min read
See at Expressvpn
ExpressVPN
Best VPN for streaming
See at Expressvpn
See at Paramount Plus
Paramount Plus
Watch the Europa League in the US from just $5 a month
See at Paramount Plus
See at DAZN
DAZN
Watch the Europa League in Canada from CA$25 a month
See at DAZN
See at Stan Sport
Stan Sport
Watch the Europa League in Australia from AU$10 a month
See at Stan Sport

UEFA's second-tier club competition reaches its conclusion for the 2023 season today, as Jose Mourinho's Roma take on José Luis Mendilibar's Sevilla at the Puskás Arena in Budapest.

Sevilla have become something of a specialist team for this tournament, having lifted the Europa League trophy on six separate occasions. 

Former Chelsea and Man United boss Mourinho will meanwhile be looking to guide his Roma side to European glory for the second year in succession, with the Italian side having won last year's Europa Conference League.

Below, we'll outline the best live TV streaming services to use to watch the game live wherever you are in the world.

The UEFA Europa League winners' medal and the Molten UEFA Europa League Official Match Ball with the UEFA Europa League placed on the pitch of the Puskas Arena in Budapest
Alex Caparros - UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images

Sevilla vs. Roma: When and where?

Sevilla take on Roma in the Europa League Final at the Puskás Arena in Budapest on Wednesday, May 31. Kickoff is set for 9 p.m. CEST local time in Hungary (8 p.m. BST in the UK; 3 p.m. ET and 12 p.m. PT in the US; and 5 a.m. AEST on Thursday, June 1, in Australia).

How to watch the Sevilla vs. Roma game online from anywhere using a VPN

If you find yourself unable to view the game locally, you may need a different way to watch the game -- that's where using a VPN can come in handy. A VPN is also the best way to stop your ISP from throttling your speeds on game day by encrypting your traffic, and it's also a great idea if you're traveling and find yourself connected to a Wi-Fi network, and you want to add an extra layer of privacy for your devices and logins.

With a VPN, you're able to virtually change your location on your phone, tablet or laptop to get access to the game. So if your internet provider or mobile carrier has stuck you with an IP address that incorrectly shows your location in a blackout zone, a VPN can correct that problem by giving you an IP address in your correct, nonblackout area. Most VPNs, like our Editors' Choice, ExpressVPN, make it really easy to do this.

Using a VPN to watch or stream sports is legal in any country where VPNs are legal, including the US, UK and Canada, as long as you have a legitimate subscription to the service you're streaming. You should be sure your VPN is set up correctly to prevent leaks: Even where VPNs are legal, the streaming service may terminate the account of anyone it deems to be circumventing correctly applied blackout restrictions.

Looking for other options? Be sure to check out some of the other great VPN deals taking place right now.

Express VPN
Sarah Tew/CNET

ExpressVPN

Best VPN for streaming

ExpressVPN is our current best VPN pick for people who want a reliable and safe VPN, and it works on a variety of devices. It's normally $13 per month, and you can sign up for ExpressVPN and save 49% plus get three months of access for free -- the equivalent of $6.67 per month -- if you get an annual subscription.

Note that ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money-back guarantee.

See at Expressvpn

Livestream the Sevilla vs. Roma game in the US

Wednesday's Europa League finale will be available to stream on Paramount Plus, which has live broadcast rights in the US for every UEFA Europa League and Champions League fixture for the 2022-23 season.

Paramount Plus logo on a smartphone screen
Sarah Tew/CNET

Paramount Plus

Watch the Europa League in the US from just $5 a month

Paramount Plus has two main subscription plans in the US: Essential for $5 a month ($50 a year if you pay annually) and Premium for $10 a month ($100 a year). Both offer coverage of all Europa League and Champions League fixtures this season.

The cheaper Essential option has ads for on-demand streaming and lacks live CBS feeds as well as the ability to download shows to watch offline later. Newcomers to the service can take advantage of a 30-day free trial, while students may qualify for a 25% discount.

Read our Paramount Plus review.

See at Paramount Plus

Livestream the Sevilla vs. Roma game in the UK for Free

Live broadcast rights for the Europa League final in the UK are held by BT Sport. However, with this being the final, BT are allowing nonsubscribers to catch all the action for free on the BT Sport website, the BT Sport app and the BT Sport YouTube channel.

For current subscribers, this game is set to be broadcast on BT Sport 1 and BT Sport Ultimate 4K channels in ultra HD. If you already have BT Sport as part of your TV package, you can stream the game via the BT Sport app, while cord-cutters can also stream via BT Sport Monthly Pass. 

Livestream the Sevilla vs. Roma game in Canada

If you want to stream this game live in Canada, you'll need to subscribe to DAZN Canada, which has exclusive broadcast rights to the Europa League Final.

DAZN

Watch the Europa League in Canada from CA$25 a month

A DAZN subscription currently costs CA$25 a month or CA$200 a year and will also give you access to the Champions League and EFL Championship soccer, Six Nations rugby and WTA tennis.

As well as dedicated apps for iOS and Android, there's a wide range of support for set-top boxes and smart TVs.

See at DAZN

Livestream the Sevilla vs. Roma game in Australia

Football fans Down Under can watch the UEFA Europa League Final on streaming service Stan Sport, which has exclusive live broadcast rights to the tournament in Australia this season.

Stan Sport

Watch the Europa League in Australia from AU$10 a month

Stan Sport will set you back AU$10 per month (on top of a AU$10 Stan subscription), but the streaming service is currently offering a seven-day free trial.

A subscription will also give you access to the UEFA Champions League and Europa Conference League action, as well as international rugby and Formula E.

See at Stan Sport

Quick tips for streaming the Europa League using a VPN 

  • With four variables at play -- your ISP, browser, video streaming provider and VPN -- your experience and success when streaming Europa League matches may vary.
  • If you don't see your desired location as a default option for ExpressVPN, try using the "search for city or country" option.
  • If you're having trouble getting the game after you've turned on your VPN and set it to the correct viewing area, there are two things you can try for a quick fix. First, log into your streaming service subscription account and make sure the address registered for the account is an address in the correct viewing area. If not, you may need to change the physical address on file with your account. Second, some smart TVs -- like Roku -- don't have VPN apps you can install directly on the device itself. Instead, you'll have to install the VPN on your router or the mobile hotspot you're using (like your phone) so that any device on its Wi-Fi network now appears in the correct viewing location.
  • All of the VPN providers we recommend have helpful instructions on their main site for quickly installing the VPN on your router. In some cases with smart TV services, after you install a cable network's sports app, you'll be asked to verify a numeric code or click a link sent to your email address on file for your smart TV. This is where having a VPN on your router will also help, since both devices will appear to be in the correct location. 
  • And remember, browsers can often give away a location despite using a VPN, so be sure you're using a privacy-first browser to log into your services. We normally recommend Brave.