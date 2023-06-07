Watch Europa Conference League Final Soccer: Livestream Fiorentina vs. West Ham From Anywhere

Fiorentina and West Ham go head-to-head today in the Europa Conference League Final in Prague, with both teams looking to end a six-decade wait for continental silverware.

English Premier League side West Ham come into the final at the Eden Arena as the favorites. They've been the stand-out team in this tournament, the junior of UEFA's three continental competitions, with 11 wins from their 12 games played this season.

Brazilian striker Arthur Cabral will provide the main threat for Fiorentina, having bagged an impressive seven goals in the Europa Conference League this term.

The match could prove to be a farewell performance for the Hammers for their inspirational captain Declan Rice. The England midfield star is widely expected to move during the summer, with Arsenal and German giants Bayern Munich reported suitors for the 24-year-old.

Will Rice sign off in style for the Londoners, or will La Viola end their long wait for a European trophy? Below, we'll outline the best live TV streaming services to use to watch the game live wherever you are in the world.

Fiorentina vs. West Ham: When and where?



Fiorentina take on West Ham at the Eden Arena in Prague in the Europa Conference League Final on Wednesday, June 7. Kickoff is set for 8 p.m. BST in the UK, (3 p.m. ET, 12 p.m. PT in the US and 5 a.m. AEST on Thursday, June 8, in Australia).

How to watch the Fiorentina vs. West Ham game online from anywhere using a VPN

If you find yourself unable to view the game locally, you may need a different way to watch the game -- that's where using a VPN can come in handy. A VPN is also the best way to stop your ISP from throttling your speeds on game day by encrypting your traffic, and it's also a great idea if you're traveling and find yourself connected to a Wi-Fi network, and you want to add an extra layer of privacy for your devices and logins.

With a VPN, you're able to virtually change your location on your phone, tablet or laptop to get access to the game. So if your internet provider or mobile carrier has stuck you with an IP address that incorrectly shows your location in a blackout zone, a VPN can correct that problem by giving you an IP address in your correct, nonblackout area. Most VPNs, like our Editors' Choice, ExpressVPN, make it really easy to do this.

Using a VPN to watch or stream sports is legal in any country where VPNs are legal, including the US, UK and Canada, as long as you have a legitimate subscription to the service you're streaming. You should be sure your VPN is set up correctly to prevent leaks: Even where VPNs are legal, the streaming service may terminate the account of anyone it deems to be circumventing correctly applied blackout restrictions.

Livestream the Fiorentina vs. West Ham game in the US

Wednesday's big match in Prague will be available to stream on Paramount Plus, which has live broadcast rights in the US for every UEFA Europa Conference League, Europa League and Champions League fixture for the 2022-23 season.

Livestream the Fiorentina vs. West Ham game in the UK for free

Europa Conference League rights in the UK are held by BT Sport. However, with this being the final, BT are allowing nonsubscribers to catch all the action for free on the BT Sport website, the BT Sport app and the BT Sport YouTube channel.

For current subscribers, this game is set to be broadcast on BT Sport 1 and BT Sport Ultimate 4K channels in ultra HD. If you already have BT Sport as part of your TV package, you can stream the game via the BT Sport app, while cord-cutters can also stream via BT Sport Monthly Pass.

Livestream the Fiorentina vs. West Ham game in Canada

If you want to stream this game live in Canada, you'll need to subscribe to DAZN Canada. The service has exclusive broadcast rights to the Europa Conference League final.

Livestream the Fiorentina vs. West Ham game in Australia

Football fans Down Under can watch this UEFA Europa Conference League fixture on streaming service Stan Sport, which is showing every single European game live in Australia this season.

Quick tips for streaming the Europa Conference League Final using a VPN

