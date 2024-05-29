Watch Europa Conference League Final: Livestream Olympiakos vs. Fiorentina From Anywhere

Olympiacos will be hoping to become the first Greek club to win the UEFA Europa Conference League as they take on last year's beaten finalists Fiorentina in Wednesday's showpiece final.

Olympiacos come into the clash as underdogs but have the advantage of playing in the familiar setting of the OPAP Arena, home of their rivals AEK Athens.

Wednesday's match meanwhile gives Fiorentina the chance to win their first European silverware in six decades and banish the ghosts of last year's final, which saw them lose to Premier League West Ham, thanks to a heartbreaking injury time winner from Hammers forward Jarrod Bowen.

Below, we'll outline the best live TV streaming services to use to watch the final live wherever you are in the world.

Today's final takes place at the AEK Arena in Athens, Greece. Oliver Hardt - UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images

Olympiakos vs. Fiorentina: When and where?



Olympiakos take on Fiorentina at the Agia Sophia Stadium (more commonly known as the AEK Arena), in Greece, on Wednesday, May 29. Kickoff is set for 10 p.m. EEST local time, which is 8 p.m. BST in the UK, 9 p.m. CET across Europe, 3 p.m. ET or 12 p.m. PT in the US and Canada and 5 a.m. AEST on Thursday, May 30, in Australia.

How to watch Olympiakos vs. Fiorentina online from anywhere using a VPN

If you find yourself unable to view the Europa Conference League final locally, you may need a different way to watch the action -- that's where using a VPN can come in handy. A VPN is also the best way to stop your ISP from throttling your speeds on game day by encrypting your traffic, and it's also a great idea if you're traveling and find yourself connected to a Wi-Fi network, and you want to add an extra layer of privacy for your devices and logins.

With a VPN, you're able to virtually change your location on your phone, tablet or laptop to get access to the game. So if your internet provider or mobile carrier has stuck you with an IP address that incorrectly shows your location in a blackout zone, a VPN can correct that problem by giving you an IP address in your correct, nonblackout area. Most VPNs, like our Editors' Choice, ExpressVPN, make it really easy to do this.

Using a VPN to watch or stream sports is legal in any country where VPNs are legal, including the US, UK and Canada, as long as you have a legitimate subscription to the service you're streaming. You should be sure your VPN is set up correctly to prevent leaks: Even where VPNs are legal, the streaming service may terminate the account of anyone it deems to be circumventing correctly applied blackout restrictions.

Looking for other options? Be sure to check out some of the other great VPN deals taking place right now.



Sarah Tew/CNET ExpressVPN Best VPN for streaming ExpressVPN is our current best VPN pick for people who want a reliable and safe VPN, and it works on a variety of devices. It's normally $13 a month, and you can sign up for ExpressVPN and save 35% -- the equivalent of $8.32 a month -- if you get an annual subscription. Note that ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money-back guarantee. See at ExpressVPN

Livestream Olympiakos vs. Fiorentina in the US

American soccer fans can stream the final via Paramount Plus, which has exclusive live English-language broadcast rights in the US for the Europa Conference League.

Livestream Olympiakos vs. Fiorentina in the UK

Europa Conference League rights in the UK are held by TNT Sport. However, this being the final, TNT are allowing nonsubscribers in the region to catch all the action for free online via the Discovery Plus app and website. You'll just need to sign up for an account.

For current subscribers, this game is set to be broadcast on TNT Sport 1 and TNT Sport Ultimate 4K channels in ultra HD. If you already have TNT Sport as part of your TV package, you can stream the game via the TNT Sport or Discovery Plus app app.

TNT Sports TNT Sports Watch the Europa Conference League final live in the UK with TNT Sports TNT Sports is offering the Europa Conference League final exclusively live this season to viewers in the UK. You can access TNT Sports in exactly the same way as its predecessor BT Sport, including via Sky Q as a TV package, as well as the option of streaming online. It costs £30 either way and comes in a package that includes Discovery Plus' library of documentary content. See at TNT Sports

Livestream Olympiakos vs. Fiorentina in Canada

If you want to stream the Europa Conference League final live in Canada, you'll need to subscribe to DAZN Canada. The service has exclusive broadcast rights to the tournament this season.



DAZN Watch Europa Conference League final in Canada from CA$30 a month A DAZN subscription currently costs CA$30 a month or CA$200 a year and will also give you access to Champions League soccer, Six Nations rugby and WTA tennis. As well as dedicated apps for iOS and Android, there's a wide range of support for set-top boxes and smart TVs. See at DAZN

Livestream Olympiakos vs. Fiorentina in Australia

Football fans Down Under can watch the Europa Conference League final on streaming service Stan Sport, which has exclusive rights to show the competition live in Australia this season.

Stan Sport Watch the Europa Conference League final in Australia from AU$25 a month Stan Sport will set you back AU$15 a month (on top of a AU$12 Stan subscription), but the streaming service is currently offering a seven-day free trial. A subscription will also give you access to Champions League and Europa League action, as well as international rugby and Formula E. See at Stan Sport

Quick tips for streaming UEFA Europa Conference League final using a VPN