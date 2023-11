Watch Champions League Soccer: Livestream Real Madrid vs. Napoli From Anywhere

With just one defeat in all competitions, Real Madrid will look to maintain their superb start to the season as they take on Napoli at home today in their penultimate Champion's League group stage fixture.

A draw will be enough for the Spanish giants to claim top spot in Group C, but they now come up against a Napoli side currently second in the pool who will be determined to claim a positive result here as they look to solidify their own claims for a place in the last 16.

The Italians look set to be boosted by the return of talismanic striker Victor Osimhen from injury, after the Nigerian forward made an instant impact off the bench in Napoli's 1-2 win over Atalanta.

Real Madrid vs. Napoli: When and where?



Real Madrid play Napoli at the Santiago Bernabéu on Wednesday, Nov. 29. Kickoff is set for 9 p.m. local time in Spain (3 p.m. ET, 12 p.m. PT in the US and Canada, 8 p.m. GMT in the UK, and 7 a.m. AEDT on Thursday, Nov. 30, in Australia).

How to watch Real Madrid vs. Napoli online from anywhere using a VPN

If you're unable to view Champions League matches locally, you may need a different way to watch the action -- that's where using a VPN can come in handy. A VPN can stop your ISP from throttling your speeds on game day by encrypting your traffic, and it's also a great idea if you want an extra layer of privacy for your devices and log-ins while traveling and using various Wi-Fi networks.

With a VPN, you're able to virtually change your location on your phone, tablet or laptop to access the game. So if your internet provider or mobile carrier assigns an IP address that incorrectly shows your location in a blackout zone, a VPN can fix that problem by giving you an IP address in your correct, non-blackout area. Most VPNs, like our Editors' Choice, ExpressVPN, make it really easy to do this.

Using a VPN to watch or stream sports is legal in any country where VPNs are legal, including the US, UK and Canada, as long as you have a legitimate subscription to the service you're streaming. Be sure your VPN is set up correctly to prevent leaks: Even where VPNs are legal, the streaming service may terminate the account of anyone it suspects is circumventing correctly applied blackout restrictions.

Livestream Real Madrid vs. Napoli in the US

American soccer fans can stream this season's tournament via Paramount Plus, which has exclusive live English-language broadcast rights in the US for UEFA Champions League matches.

Livestream Real Madrid vs. Napoli in the UK

TNT Sports (formerly known as BT Sport) has Champions League live broadcast rights in the UK.

TNT Sports TNT Sports Watch Champions League games live in the UK with TNT Sports Formerly BT Sport, TNT Sports is offering Champions League matches exclusively live this season to viewers in the UK. You can access TNT Sports in the same way as its predecessor, including via Sky Q as a TV package, as well as by streaming online. It costs £30 either way and comes in a package that includes Discovery Plus' library of documentary content. See at TNT Sports

Livestream Real Madrid vs. Napoli in Canada

If you want to stream UCL games live in Canada, subscribe to DAZN Canada. The service has exclusive broadcast rights to the Champions League this season.



DAZN Watch the Champions League in Canada from CA$30 a month A DAZN subscription costs CA$30 a month or CA$200 a year. It will also give you access to Europa League and EFL Championship soccer, Six Nations rugby and WTA tennis. As well as dedicated apps for iOS and Android, there's a wide range of support for set-top boxes and smart TVs. See at DAZN

Livestream Real Madrid vs. Napoli in Australia

Football fans Down Under can watch UCL matches on streaming service Stan Sport, which has exclusive rights to show the Champions League live in Australia this season.

Stan Sport Watch the Champions League in Australia from AU$10 a month Stan Sport will set you back AU$10 a month (on top of a AU$10 Stan subscription), but the streaming service is currently offering a seven-day free trial. A subscription will also give you access to Europa League and Europa Conference League action, as well as international rugby and Formula E. See at Stan Sport

