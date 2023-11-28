Watch Champions League Soccer: Livestream Barcelona vs. Porto From Anywhere

Having crashed to a 1-0 defeat to Shakhtar Donetsk last time out, Barcelona come into today's UEFA Champions League clash with Porto knowing they need a win to secure their place in the next round.

Currently top of Group H, the Catalan giants still have their destiny in their hands despite that loss, and will be keen to wrap things up on home turf today.

Sérgio Conceição's Porto are unlikely to make things easy, however, with the Portuguese side currently level on nine points with Barca, having won three of their four group games.

Below, we'll outline the best live TV streaming services for watching every game wherever you are in the world.

Barcelona coach Xavi knows there's still work to be done in today's game following their surprise defeat to Shakhtar Donetsk. Eric Alonso/Getty Images

Barcelona vs. FC Porto: When and where?



Barcelona play FC Porto at the Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys on Tuesday, Nov. 28. Kickoff is set for 9 p.m. local time in Spain (3 p.m. ET, 12 p.m. PT in the US and Canada, 8 p.m. GMT in the UK, and 7 a.m. AEDT on Wednesday, Nov. 29, in Australia).

How to watch Barcelona vs. Porto online from anywhere using a VPN

If you're unable to view Champions League matches locally, you may need a different way to watch the action -- that's where using a VPN can come in handy. A VPN can stop your ISP from throttling your speeds on game day by encrypting your traffic, and it's also a great idea if you want an extra layer of privacy for your devices and log-ins while traveling and using various Wi-Fi networks.

With a VPN, you're able to virtually change your location on your phone, tablet or laptop to access the game. So if your internet provider or mobile carrier assigns an IP address that incorrectly shows your location in a blackout zone, a VPN can fix that problem by giving you an IP address in your correct, non-blackout area. Most VPNs, like our Editors' Choice, ExpressVPN, make it really easy to do this.

Using a VPN to watch or stream sports is legal in any country where VPNs are legal, including the US, UK and Canada, as long as you have a legitimate subscription to the service you're streaming. Be sure your VPN is set up correctly to prevent leaks: Even where VPNs are legal, the streaming service may terminate the account of anyone it suspects is circumventing correctly applied blackout restrictions.

Livestream Barcelona vs. Porto in the US

American soccer fans can stream this season's tournament via Paramount Plus, which has exclusive live English-language broadcast rights in the US for UEFA Champions League matches.

Livestream Barcelona vs. FC Porto in the UK

TNT Sports (formerly known as BT Sport) has Champions League live broadcast rights in the UK.

TNT Sports TNT Sports Watch Champions League games live in the UK with TNT Sports Formerly BT Sport, TNT Sports is offering Champions League matches exclusively live this season to viewers in the UK. You can access TNT Sports in the same way as its predecessor, including via Sky Q as a TV package, as well as by streaming online. It costs £30 either way and comes in a package that includes Discovery Plus' library of documentary content. See at TNT Sports

Livestream Barcelona vs. FC Porto in Canada

If you want to stream UCL games live in Canada, subscribe to DAZN Canada. The service has exclusive broadcast rights to the Champions League this season.



DAZN Watch the Champions League in Canada from CA$30 a month A DAZN subscription costs CA$30 a month or CA$200 a year. It will also give you access to Europa League and EFL Championship soccer, Six Nations rugby and WTA tennis. As well as dedicated apps for iOS and Android, there's a wide range of support for set-top boxes and smart TVs. See at DAZN

Livestream Barcelona vs. FC Porto in Australia

Football fans Down Under can watch UCL matches on streaming service Stan Sport, which has exclusive rights to show the Champions League live in Australia this season.

Stan Sport Watch the Champions League in Australia from AU$10 a month Stan Sport will set you back AU$10 per month (on top of a AU$10 Stan subscription), but the streaming service is currently offering a seven-day free trial. A subscription will also give you access to Europa League and Europa Conference League action, as well as international rugby and Formula E. See at Stan Sport

