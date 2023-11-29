Watch Champions League Soccer: Livestream Arsenal vs. Lens From Anywhere

Having climbed to the top of the Premier League at the weekend, Arsenal will look to maintain that momentum as they host Lens in a match that could see the north London side claim their place in the knockout stages of the Champions League.

The Gunners are currently on nine points at the top of UCL Group B, four points clear of nearest rivals PSV, with their only defeat in the competition coming against their opponents tonight in the reverse fixture in France.

That previous encounter showed Lens' counter-attacking prowess, but the French side, who are level on points with PSV, are poor travellers, having not managed a win in their last 13 UEFA club competition matches away from home.

Below, we'll outline the best live TV streaming services for watching every game wherever you are in the world.

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has only suffered one defeat in his last 12 games at the Emirates Stadium, winning five of the last six. Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

Arsenal vs. Lens: When and where?



Arsenal play Lens at the Emirates Stadium on Wednesday, Nov. 29. Kickoff is set for 8 p.m. GMT local time in London (3 p.m. ET, 12 p.m. PT in the US and Canada, and 7 a.m. AEDT on Thursday, Nov. 30, in Australia).

How to watch Arsenal vs. Lens online from anywhere using a VPN

If you're unable to view Champions League matches locally, you may need a different way to watch the action -- that's where using a VPN can come in handy. A VPN can stop your ISP from throttling your speeds on game day by encrypting your traffic, and it's also a great idea if you want an extra layer of privacy for your devices and log-ins while traveling and using various Wi-Fi networks.

With a VPN, you're able to virtually change your location on your phone, tablet or laptop to access the game. So if your internet provider or mobile carrier assigns an IP address that incorrectly shows your location in a blackout zone, a VPN can fix that problem by giving you an IP address in your correct, non-blackout area. Most VPNs, like our Editors' Choice, ExpressVPN, make it really easy to do this.

Using a VPN to watch or stream sports is legal in any country where VPNs are legal, including the US, UK and Canada, as long as you have a legitimate subscription to the service you're streaming. Be sure your VPN is set up correctly to prevent leaks: Even where VPNs are legal, the streaming service may terminate the account of anyone it suspects is circumventing correctly applied blackout restrictions.

Livestream Arsenal vs. Lens in the US

American soccer fans can stream this season's tournament via Paramount Plus, which has exclusive live English-language broadcast rights in the US for UEFA Champions League matches.

Livestream Arsenal vs. Lens in the UK

TNT Sports (formerly known as BT Sport) has Champions League live broadcast rights in the UK.

TNT Sports TNT Sports Watch Champions League games live in the UK with TNT Sports Formerly BT Sport, TNT Sports is offering Champions League matches exclusively live this season to viewers in the UK. You can access TNT Sports in the same way as its predecessor, including via Sky Q as a TV package, as well as by streaming online. It costs £30 either way and comes in a package that includes Discovery Plus' library of documentary content. See at TNT Sports

Livestream Arsenal vs. Lens in Canada

If you want to stream UCL games live in Canada, subscribe to DAZN Canada. The service has exclusive broadcast rights to the Champions League this season.



DAZN Watch the Champions League in Canada from CA$30 a month A DAZN subscription costs CA$30 a month or CA$200 a year. It will also give you access to Europa League and EFL Championship soccer, Six Nations rugby and WTA tennis. As well as dedicated apps for iOS and Android, there's a wide range of support for set-top boxes and smart TVs. See at DAZN

Livestream Arsenal vs. Lens in Australia

Football fans Down Under can watch UCL matches on streaming service Stan Sport, which has exclusive rights to show the Champions League live in Australia this season.

Stan Sport Watch the Champions League in Australia from AU$10 a month Stan Sport will set you back AU$10 per month (on top of a AU$10 Stan subscription), but the streaming service is currently offering a seven-day free trial. A subscription will also give you access to Europa League and Europa Conference League action, as well as international rugby and Formula E. See at Stan Sport

Quick tips for streaming UEFA Champions League matches using a VPN