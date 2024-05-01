Watch Champions League Semifinal: Livestream Borussia Dortmund vs. PSG From Anywhere

A familiar foe stands in the way of Kylian Mbappé on his way to the UEFA Champions League final in London, as Borussia Dortmund host Paris Saint-Germain in the first leg of this semifinal.

This last-four clash marks the second time the two teams have met in this year's tournament, after they were drawn against each other in the group stage. PSG won 2-0 at home and earned a 1-1 draw in Dortmund.

The hosts are set to be without injured pair Ramy Bensebaïni and Sébastien Haller, while Ian Maatsen, Donyell Malen and Mats Hummels all face late fitness tests.

PSG have a number of key absentees of their own, with Presnel Kimpembe, Layvin Kurzawa and Sergio Rico all definitely out of this encounter.

Below, we'll outline the best live TV streaming services for watching every game wherever you are in the world.

Julian Brandt opened the scoring in the decisive 4-2 win against Atletico Madrid that got Borussia Dortmund to this semifinal. Oscar Del Pozo/AFP/Getty Images

Borussia Dortmund vs. Paris Saint Germain: When and where?

Borussia Dortmund play PSG at Signal Iduna Park on Wednesday, May 1 in this UEFA Champions League semifinal, first-leg. Kickoff is set for 9 p.m. CET local time in Germany, which is 3 p.m. ET or 12 p.m. PT in the US and Canada, 8 p.m. BST in the UK and 5 a.m. AEST on Thursday, May 2, in Australia.

How to watch Borussia Dortmund vs. PSG online from anywhere using a VPN

If you're unable to view Champions League matches locally, you may need a different way to watch the action; that's where using a VPN can come in handy. A VPN can stop your ISP from throttling your speeds on game day by encrypting your traffic, and it's also a great idea if you want an extra layer of privacy for your devices and log-ins while traveling and using various Wi-Fi networks.

With a VPN, you're able to virtually change your location on your phone, tablet or laptop to access the game. If your internet provider or mobile carrier assigns an IP address that incorrectly shows your location in a blackout zone, a VPN can fix that problem by giving you an IP address in your correct, nonblackout area. Most VPNs, like our Editors' Choice, ExpressVPN, make it really easy to do this.

Using a VPN to watch or stream sports is legal in any country where VPNs are legal, including the US, UK and Canada, as long as you have a legitimate subscription to the service you're streaming. Be sure your VPN is set up correctly to prevent leaks: Even where VPNs are legal, the streaming service may terminate the account of anyone it suspects is circumventing correctly applied blackout restrictions.

Looking for other options? Be sure to check out some of the great VPN deals taking place right now.



Sarah Tew/CNET ExpressVPN Best VPN for streaming ExpressVPN is our current best VPN pick for people who want a reliable and safe VPN, and it works on a variety of devices. It's normally $13 a month, and you can sign up for ExpressVPN and save 35% -- the equivalent of $8.32 a month -- if you get an annual subscription. Note that ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money-back guarantee. See at ExpressVPN

Livestream Borussia Dortmund vs. PSG in the US

American soccer fans can stream this season's tournament via Paramount Plus, which has exclusive live English-language broadcast rights in the US for UEFA Champions League matches.

Livestream Borussia Dortmund vs. PSG in the UK

TNT Sports has Champions League live broadcast rights in the UK.

TNT Sports TNT Sports Watch Champions League games live in the UK with TNT Sports Formerly BT Sport, TNT Sports is offering Champions League matches exclusively live this season to viewers in the UK. You can access TNT Sports in the same way as its predecessor, including via Sky Q as a TV package, as well as by streaming online. It costs £30 either way and comes in a package that includes Discovery Plus' library of documentary content. See at TNT Sports

Livestream Borussia Dortmund vs. PSG in Canada

If you want to stream UCL games live in Canada, subscribe to DAZN Canada. The service has exclusive broadcast rights to the Champions League this season.



DAZN Watch the Champions League in Canada from CA$30 a month A DAZN subscription costs CA$30 a month or CA$200 a year. It will also give you access to Europa League and EFL Championship soccer, Six Nations rugby and WTA tennis. As well as dedicated apps for iOS and Android, there's a wide range of support for set-top boxes and smart TVs. See at DAZN

Livestream Borussia Dortmund vs. PSG in Australia

Football fans Down Under can watch UCL matches on streaming service Stan Sport, which has exclusive rights to show the Champions League live in Australia this season.

Stan Sport Watch the Champions League in Australia from AU$10 a month Stan Sport will set you back AU$10 a month (on top of a AU$10 Stan subscription), but the streaming service is currently offering a seven-day free trial. A subscription will also give you access to Europa League and Europa Conference League action, as well as international rugby and Formula E. See at Stan Sport

Quick tips for streaming UEFA Champions League matches using a VPN