Watch a New Teaser for 'The Penguin,' Starring Colin Farrell

Yes, that really is Colin Farrell.

Max on Friday released a new teaser for The Penguin, its upcoming eight-episode drama series that sees Farrell completely transform into Oz Cobb, aka "The Penguin." The show is a spinoff of Matt Reeves' The Batman, with Farrell reprising his role from the Warner Bros. film.

The Penguin debuts on an unspecified date this fall. The cast includes Cristin Milioti, Rhenzy Feliz, Michael Kelly, Shohreh Aghdashloo, Deirdre O'Connell, Clancy Brown and Michael Zegen. You can see Farrell's Gotham gangster in action in the clip below.

