Want to Play Squid Game? New Netflix House Locations Let You Do Just That

Netflix plans to break some of its biggest hits out of the TV and into real life with two retail centers called Netflix House, where fans can interact with the services most popular streaming shows. A visitor might be able to play a Squid Game challenge or wander a replica of the Bridgerton set. Netflix is promising interactive games and experiences, show-themed food and on-brand shopping.

The first two Netflix House locations, one in The Galleria in Dallas and the other in King of Prussia mall in Pennsylvania, will open sometime in 2025, with no word on whether additional locations might open in other states. It's the latest way that Netflix is extending its brand into real-world experiences as it continues to compete on the content side with Hulu, Disney Plus, Amazon Prime Video and others.

Visitors can order food at an eatery called Netflix Bites and shop for show merchandise at the obligatory gift shops. While the company didn't list all of the show-specific experiences that would be offered, a press release specifically mentioned dancing on a Bridgerton replica set, and competing in the Glass Bridge challenge from Squid Game.

"We've launched more than 50 experiences in 25 cities," Netflix's chief marketing officer Marian Lee said in a statement. "Netflix House represents the next generation of our distinctive offerings. The venues will bring our beloved stories to life in new, ever-changing, and unexpected ways."

Some of those past experience have included a 3 Body Problem VR demonstration at CES 2024, a Stranger Things: The Experience exhibit that traveled the world, a Glass Onion dining experience, and Netflix at the Grove, a pop-up exhibition in Los Angeles.