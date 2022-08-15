Walmart Plus Has a New Perk: Paramount Plus at No Extra Cost

Walmart on Monday said it's partnering with Paramount Global to offer a free Paramount Plus Essential subscription to all Walmart Plus members. The offer will start in September and will give Walmart Plus members access to shows such as 1883 and Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, among other films and live sports.

The offer comes at no additional cost to the Walmart membership program, which includes same-day delivery on thousands of store items. Walmart Plus costs $98 a year or $12.95 a month. The Paramount Plus Essential Plan subscription is $5 a month or $50 a year by itself.

Walmart is just the latest company to experiment with added perks to increase membership. Walmart has been toying with adding a subscription streaming deal to expand its Walmart Plus numbers in an attempt to challenge Amazon and its Prime membership program. Amazon Prime members have access to the Prime Video catalog that features titles such as Top Gun, the Lord of the Rings series, Downton Abbey and more.

Amazon Prime has over 200 million subscribers currently, while Walmart Plus has garnered about 11.5 million members since its 2020 debut.