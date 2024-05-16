View and Copy a Wi-Fi Password on Your iPhone or iPad in a Snap. Here's How

Who didn't love iOS 16? It included lock screen customization, the ability to edit or unsend iMessages, and a new way to handle Wi-Fi passwords. While the latter may not stand as impressively tall as the former two, the addition provides a better experience than previous versions of the OS.

Before iOS 16, you could share Wi-Fi passwords with other iPhones and iPads trying to get on the network when they were close to each other, which still works now (and is just as magical). The problem with the previous iteration is that it only worked on other iOS/iPadOS devices, and the password was never revealed. This would make connecting any other non-Apple device a no-go. iOS 16 took it a step further.

When it came along in 2022, it introduced a simple change that not only allowed you to view the password of a Wi-Fi network that you're either currently connected to or had previously connected to but also to copy it and share it however you wanted with a few taps. Android indeed had this feature for years before it arrived on the iPhone, and its current iteration still leaves a bit to be desired, comparatively, but progress is progress.

Below are the steps to view and copy the Wi-Fi Password on iOS and iPadOS 16+. For more Tech Tips, check out features we're expecting from the iPhone 16 and why iOS 18 may be more impressive than the iPhone 16 itself.

How to view your Wi-Fi network password on you iPhone or iPad



For this to work, you must be either connected to the Wi-Fi network or have connected to it in the past and be near enough to the router for the network to appear in your settings. If you meet these requirements, launch the Settings application on your iPhone or iPad running iOS 16 or iPadOS 16 or later and do the following:

1. Go to Wi-Fi.

2. Find the Wi-Fi network you want the password for and tap the blue information icon to the right of the network name.

3. Tap Password and use Face ID, Touch ID or enter your passcode to view the password.

4. Finally, hit Copy to save the password to your clipboard.

You can view passwords for any Wi-Fi networks you've ever connected to, as long as you're currently connected to it or near enough that it appears under My Networks. Nelson Aguilar/CNET

You can then paste the Wi-Fi network password into a text message or email to share it with someone, or just tell them the password.

For more iPhone news and rumors, check out here's what we expect with iOS 18, including what Apple might be planning for AI.