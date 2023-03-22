Drug-Resistant Fungus Computing's Top Prize Google's AI Chatbot Beat Airline Ticket Prices ChatGPT Bug 7 Daily Habits for Happiness Weigh Yourself Accurately 12 Healthy Spring Recipes
Verizon Launches Free Video Conferencing Subscription

The BlueJeans Basic plan doesn't have time constraints for meetings and aims to rival Zoom.

Kourtnee Jackson
Verizon logo on a phone screen
BlueJeans by Verizon has a new plan that doesn't include a ticking timer.
While Zoom has become ubiquitous for virtual meetings, Verizon's rollout of a free subscription for its video conferencing tool seeks to edge out the competition. On Wednesday, Verizon announced the launch of BlueJeans Basic, a new plan that grants users unlimited free meetings without any time cutoffs. 

Up to 25 attendees are allowed in meetings, and no credit cards are required to sign up for the free version. In addition to being paywall-free, the BlueJeans Basic subscription includes features such as spatial audio, HD video, breakout sessions and calendar integrations. It's available for desktop and mobile users.

Though Verizon's free offering doesn't impose a time limit, there is no option to record to the cloud or your device. In comparison, Zoom's basic plan allows up to 100 participants and computer recordings, and it comes with a 40-minute time limit. 

display screen showing virtual meeting against backdrop for Verizon's BlueJeans Basic

Verizon's free video conference plan for BlueJeans launched today.

Verizon acquired BlueJeans in 2020 in an effort to expand its enterprise services when businesses and educational institutions shifted to remote work during the pandemic. The platform offers three subscriptions for virtual meetings, but also offers tools to host webinars, online events, telehealth sessions and hybrid conference rooms. 