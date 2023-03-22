Verizon Launches Free Video Conferencing Subscription

While Zoom has become ubiquitous for virtual meetings, Verizon's rollout of a free subscription for its video conferencing tool seeks to edge out the competition. On Wednesday, Verizon announced the launch of BlueJeans Basic, a new plan that grants users unlimited free meetings without any time cutoffs.

Up to 25 attendees are allowed in meetings, and no credit cards are required to sign up for the free version. In addition to being paywall-free, the BlueJeans Basic subscription includes features such as spatial audio, HD video, breakout sessions and calendar integrations. It's available for desktop and mobile users.

Though Verizon's free offering doesn't impose a time limit, there is no option to record to the cloud or your device. In comparison, Zoom's basic plan allows up to 100 participants and computer recordings, and it comes with a 40-minute time limit.

Verizon

Verizon acquired BlueJeans in 2020 in an effort to expand its enterprise services when businesses and educational institutions shifted to remote work during the pandemic. The platform offers three subscriptions for virtual meetings, but also offers tools to host webinars, online events, telehealth sessions and hybrid conference rooms.