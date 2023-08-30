Venmo Gift Payments Can Now Be Sent in a Real Hallmark Card

A new partnership between Venmo and Hallmark is offering a unique way to gift electronic payments to family and friends. The companies said Wednesday that customers can now send digital funds inside physical greeting cards for any special occasion. But you must have a Venmo account to give and receive money.

Hallmark + Venmo cards work by providing a scannable QR code in the card that automatically opens the Venmo app. Once the sender selects the recipient within the app and then enters and confirms the payment amount, the gift is pending until the recipient scans the QR code with their phone. The gift must be redeemed within 180 days or the money will be returned to the sender's account.

If you want to send well wishes to someone, you can choose card designs for birthdays, weddings, congratulations, holidays or just because. The cards will be available for $5 each at Hallmark.com, Hallmark Gold Crown Stores and select retailers around the US, such as Walgreens and CVS.

The brands are touting the cards as a convenient way to gift money to loved ones without using checks or cash.

"Collaborating with Hallmark not only brings Venmo into the physical gifting space, but also helps connect generations accustomed to giving physical greeting cards with cash to younger generations who are used to having everything digital -- like a grandparent sending a birthday gift to their grandchild or a family celebrating a recent graduation," said Venmo Vice President Erika Sanchez in a statement.

The digital payments company launched teen accounts this past May for kids ages 13 to 17. And, last year, Venmo introduced an electronic gift wrap feature for in-app payments, which adds a pop of vivid color and animation for users.

Read our other coverage on the best digital payment apps and privacy and security considerations for electronic banking.