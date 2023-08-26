Usyk vs. Dubois Livestream: When It Starts and How to Watch Heavyweight Boxing Fight

Britain's Daniel Dubois will be aiming to pull off a major shock on Saturday as he takes on Oleksandr Usyk in Wrocław, Poland, as the mandatory challenger for the undefeated Ukrainian's World Heavyweight Championships.

Usyk will be putting his WBO, WBA and IBF titles on the line at the Tarczyński Arena, with this fight marking his long-awaited return to the ring. The 36-year-old has not fought since his split decision rematch victory over Anthony Joshua this time last year, but remains the clear favorite to defend his titles for the second time.

Dubois' bid to get his promising career back on track following his damaging knockout defeat to fellow Brit Joe Joyce three years ago has seen him go on a four-fight winning streak.

The 25-year-old holder of the "regular" version of the WBA title, however, was less than convincing in his last appearance in the ring, with Kevin Lerena managing to knock the Londoner down three times before Dubois prevailed in the third round of their clash last December.

Here are all the details of tonight's big fight, including start time, how to watch it and more.

Queensberry Promotions

Oleksandr Usyk vs. Daniel Dubois date and start times

Usyk vs. Dubois takes place tonight, Aug. 26, at the Tarczyński Arena in Wrocław, Poland.

The main card is set to start at 8 p.m. CEST local time, making it a 2 p.m. ET, 11 a.m. PT start in the US and Canada and a 7 p.m. BST start in the UK. Ring walks for Usyk and Dubois are expected at around 11 p.m. CEST, 5 p.m. ET, 2 p.m. PT and 10 p.m. BST.

Timing is subject to change for the main card based on the length of the undercard fights.

How to watch Oleksandr Usyk vs. Daniel Dubois from anywhere

If you find yourself unable to view Oleksandr Usyk vs. Daniel Dubois locally, you may need a different way to watch the fight -- that's where using a VPN can come in handy. A VPN is also the best way to stop your ISP from throttling your speeds on the day by encrypting your traffic, and it's also a great idea if you're traveling and find yourself connected to a Wi-Fi network, and you want to add an extra layer of privacy for your devices and logins.

With a VPN, you're able to virtually change your location on your phone, tablet or laptop to get access to the game. So if your internet provider or mobile carrier has stuck you with an IP address that incorrectly shows your location in a blackout zone, a VPN can correct that problem by giving you an IP address in your correct, nonblackout area. Most VPNs, like our Editors' Choice, ExpressVPN, make it really easy to do this.

Using a VPN to watch or stream sports is legal in any country where VPNs are legal, including the US, UK and Canada, as long as you have a legitimate subscription to the service you're streaming. You should be sure your VPN is set up correctly to prevent leaks: Even where VPNs are legal, the streaming service may terminate the account of anyone it deems to be circumventing correctly applied blackout restrictions.

Looking for other options? Be sure to check out some of the other great VPN deals taking place right now.

How to watch Oleksandr Usyk vs. Daniel Dubois in the US

Saturday's big fight is available to stream in the US via ESPN Plus, with no additional PPV fee to pay.

How to watch Oleksandr Usyk vs. Daniel Dubois in the UK

If you live in the UK, the Oleksandr Usyk vs. Daniel Dubois fight is a live exclusive for TNT Sports (formally BT Sport). Unlike the US, however, it's a PPV event.

TNT Sports TNT Sports PPV Watch Oleksandr Usyk vs. Daniel Dubois for £20 Live coverage of Oleksandr Usyk vs. Daniel Dubois starts on TNT Sports PPV at 6 p.m. BST. You'll be able to tune in via BT TV, Sky or Virgin, as well as the TNT Sports Box Office app on iOS and Android, or via Chromecast and AirPlay. See at TNT Sports

How to watch Oleksandr Usyk vs. Daniel Dubois in Canada

For Canadian fight fans, Saturday's big title fight is available to watch via streaming service TSN Plus, with no extra PPV charge for subscribers. Existing TSN cable subscribers can meanwhile watch at no extra charge using the details of their TV provider.

TSN Plus Watch Oleksandr Usyk vs. Daniel Dubois in Canada for CA$20 a month TSN Plus is a new direct streaming service, boasting exclusive coverage of PGA Tour Live golf, NFL games, F1, Nascar and the four Grand Slam tennis tournaments. Ideal for cord-cutters, the service is priced at CA$20 a month or CA$200 per year. See at TSN

How to watch Oleksandr Usyk vs. Daniel Dubois in Australia

Australian boxing fans can stream this clash via Main Event PPV on streaming service Kayo Sports, and you don't need to be a subscriber to watch the bout. The main card should start around 3 a.m. AEST on Sunday morning.

Kayo Sports Watch the Oleksandr Usyk vs. Daniel Dubois fight for AU$30 A Kayo Sports subscription starts at AU$25 a month and lets you stream on one screen, while its Premium tier costs AU$35 a month for simultaneous viewing on up to three devices. The service gives you access to a wide range of sports including F1, NRL, NFL, F1, NHL and MLB, and there are no lock-in contracts. However, you don't need a subscription to watch this fight, with this lightweight title clash available as a standalone purchase for AU$30. See at Kayo Sports

Oleksandr Usyk vs. Daniel Dubois full fight card



In addition to the main event, there are a number of other fights taking place at the Tarczyński Arena tonight.

• Oleksandr Usyk vs. Daniel Dubois: For Usyk's WBA, WBO, IBF and IBO heavyweight titles.

• Denys Berinchyk vs. Anthony Yigit: Lightweight.

• Dmytro Mytrofanov vs. Hamzah Sheeraz: Middleweight.

• Daniel Lapin vs. Aro Schwartz: Light-heavyweight.

• Fiodor Czerkaszyn vs. Anauel Ngamissengue: Middleweight.

• Rafal Wolczecki vs. Roberto Arriaza: Middleweight.

• Vasile Cebotari vs. Joel Julio: Welterweight.

• Nursultan Amanzholov vs. Lazizbek Mullojonov: Heavyweight.

• Oleksandr Solomennikov vs. Piotr Gudel: Featherweight.

• Aadam Hamed vs. TBA:Super-welterweight.

• Ziyad Almaayouf vs. Janos Penzes: Super-lightweight.

• Bryce Mills vs. Damian Tymosz: Super-lightweight.