Use Mac and Windows at the Same Time With 20% Off a 12-Month Subscription to Parallels Pro

Mac or WIndows? It's an age-old question that often comes down to specific software needs or compatibility with work or school organizations. Why not both? With Parallels Desktop, you can run Windows and MacOS simultaneously on your Mac effortlessly, without compromising on performance. And right now, you can at StackSocial, meaning you'll pay just $80 for a full year of access to this incredibly versatile and useful tool. Just note this deal ends April 1.

With Parallels you can run more than 200,000 Windows apps on your Mac like Microsoft Office, Access, CAD programs and graphic-intensive games. You can even develop and test across multiple OSs in a virtual machine for Mac. The latest version is optimized for Windows 11 and MacOS Monterey. Plus, it's fast and doesn't require rebooting.

Parallels also lets you seamlessly move and share content between Mac and Windows. And if you don't enjoy using both OSes side by side, you can use Coherence mode to hide Windows desktop and use Windows apps just like Mac apps. This program is definitely a game-changer for Mac users, so take advantage of the savings while you can.