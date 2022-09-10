iPhone 14 Preorder Deals NordVPN Review Apple Watch Ultra vs. Series 8 vs. SE Best Laptops Under $500 Apple Watch 8 Preorder Bose's QuietComfort Earbuds 2 Meal Delivery Deals Galaxy Z Fold 4 Review
US Open Women's Final: How to Watch Ons Jabeur vs. Iga Swiatek Today Without Cable

No. 1 Swiatek of Poland looks for her third major title while Jabeur of Tunisia could become the first African woman to win the US Open.

Matt Elliott

The last tennis major tournament of 2022, the US Open, is down to its final weekend and Saturday's women's singles championship features two first-time finalists. The world's number one player, Iga Swiatek, had a dominant year that includes a French Open title and a 37-match winning streak, the longest of any woman this century. Her challenger, Ons Jabeur, was a finalist at Wimbledon and should be well-rested for today's match after an easy win in Thursday's semifinal. The two have split their previous four matches. The US Open women's final is scheduled to begin today at 4 p.m. ET (1 p.m. PT) on ESPN. 

Poland's Iga Swiatek hits a return during her 2022 US Open Tennis tournament semi-final match.

Iga Swiatek, pictured, is the first Polish woman to reach the US Open women's singles final. She'll face Ons Jabeur, the first African and Arab woman to reach the final in the Open Era.

Tomorrow the men's final pits Carlos Alcaraz against Casper Ruud. Here's everything you need to know to watch all the tennis live without a cable subscription.

How can I watch the US Open?

Both singles finals will be broadcast live on ESPN. Thankfully for tennis fans, all five of the major live TV streaming services offer ESPN. You can check out the full schedule and scores here.

Sling TV

Carries ESPN for $35 a month

Sling TV's $35-a-month Orange package includes ESPN.

Read our Sling TV review.

 

See at Sling TV

YouTube TV

Carries ESPN for $65 a month

YouTube TV costs $65 a month and includes ESPN.

Read our YouTube TV review.

 

See at YouTube TV

Hulu with Live TV

Carries ESPN for $70 a month

Hulu with Live TV costs $70 a month and includes ESPN.

Read our Hulu plus Live TV review.

 

See at Hulu plus Live TV

FuboTV

Carries ESPN for $70 a month

FuboTV costs $70 a month and includes ESPN.

Read our FuboTV review.

 

See at FuboTV

DirecTV Stream

Carries ESPN for $70 a month

DirecTV Stream's basic $70-a-month package includes ESPN.

Read our DirecTV Stream review.

 

See at DirecTV Stream

All of the live TV streaming services above offer free trials, allow you to cancel anytime and require a solid internet connection. Looking for more information? Check out our massive streaming services guide.