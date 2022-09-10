US Open Women's Final: How to Watch Ons Jabeur vs. Iga Swiatek Today Without Cable

The last tennis major tournament of 2022, the US Open, is down to its final weekend and Saturday's women's singles championship features two first-time finalists. The world's number one player, Iga Swiatek, had a dominant year that includes a French Open title and a 37-match winning streak, the longest of any woman this century. Her challenger, Ons Jabeur, was a finalist at Wimbledon and should be well-rested for today's match after an easy win in Thursday's semifinal. The two have split their previous four matches. The US Open women's final is scheduled to begin today at 4 p.m. ET (1 p.m. PT) on ESPN.

Cirey Sipkin/AFP via Getty Images

Tomorrow the men's final pits Carlos Alcaraz against Casper Ruud. Here's everything you need to know to watch all the tennis live without a cable subscription.

How can I watch the US Open?



Both singles finals will be broadcast live on ESPN. Thankfully for tennis fans, all five of the major live TV streaming services offer ESPN. You can check out the full schedule and scores here.

