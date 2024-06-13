US Open 2024: How to Watch and Stream the PGA Tour Golf From Anywhere

Pinehurst Resort's iconic No. 2 course once gain plays host to the US Open this week, with defending champ Wyndham Clark looking to fend off the likes of the in-form Scottie Scheffler.

Last year's runner-up Rory McIlroy will be hoping to claim an elusive fifth major victory, while recent PGA Championship winner Xander Schauffele will be chasing back-to-back major titles.

Keep reading to find out the best live TV streaming services to use to watch each day of the tournament live wherever you are in the world.

Wyndham Clark carded a level-par 70 to claim his first major at last year's US Open. Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images

What is the US TV schedule for the US Open 2024?

Linear TV coverage of the the US Open in the US is on NBC and USA Network.

That means you'll also be able to livestream the event via Peacock for NBC and USA Network's coverage.

Here's the full TV schedule (all times ET):

Thursday

Golf Channel, Peacock: 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Friday

Golf Channel, Peacock: 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.



Saturday

Golf Channel, Peacock: 12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.

CBS, Paramount Plus: 2:30 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Sunday

Golf Channel, Peacock: 12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.

CBS, Paramount Plus: 2:30 p.m. to 6 p.m.

How to watch the US Open 2024 online from anywhere using a VPN



If you can't view the tournament locally, you may need a different way to watch -- that's where using a VPN can come in handy. A VPN is also the best way to stop your ISP from throttling your speeds by encrypting your traffic, and it's also a great idea if you're traveling and find yourself connected to a Wi-Fi network, and you want to add an extra layer of privacy for your devices and logins.

With a VPN, you're able to virtually change your location on your phone, tablet or laptop to get access to the tournament. So if your internet provider or mobile carrier has stuck you with an IP address that incorrectly shows your location in a blackout zone, a VPN can correct that problem by giving you an IP address in your correct, nonblackout area. Most VPNs, like our Editors' Choice, ExpressVPN, make it really easy to do this.

Using a VPN to watch or stream sports is legal in any country where VPNs are legal, including the US, UK and Canada, as long as you have a legitimate subscription to the service you're streaming. You should be sure your VPN is set up correctly to prevent leaks: Even where VPNs are legal, the streaming service may terminate the account of anyone it deems to be circumventing correctly applied blackout restrictions.

Looking for other options? Be sure to check out some of the other great VPN deals taking place right now.

Sarah Tew/CNET ExpressVPN Best VPN for streaming ExpressVPN is our current best VPN pick for people who want a reliable and safe VPN, and it works on a variety of devices. It's normally $13 a month, but if you sign up for an annual subscription for $100 you'll get three months free and save 49% -- the equivalent of $6.67 a month with code SPECIALDEAL, which should be automatically applied. Note that ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money-back guarantee. See at ExpressVPN

Livestream the US Open 2024 in the US

Linear TV coverage in the US is split across NBC and USA Network with streaming service Peacock also boasting the same coverage.

Livestream the US Open 2024 in the UK

Golf fans in the UK can watch the tournament live on Sky Sports. The tournament will be broadcast across its Sky Sports Golf and Main Events channels, with further coverage on its Red Button service.

Now Watch the US Open 2024 in the UK for £35 Viewers in the UK will be able to watch the US Open 2024 on Sky Sports Golf, with extensive coverage of each day's play. Subscribers can also stream the action via the Sky Go app. Sky subsidiary Now (formerly Now TV) offers streaming access to Sky Sports channels with a Now Sports membership. You can get a day of access for £12 (perhaps just for the final round), or sign up to a monthly plan from £35 a month to watch all four days of the tournament. See at Now

Livestream the US Open 2024 in Australia

The US Open 2024 can be watched Down Under on Fox Sports via Foxtel. If you're not a Fox subscriber, your best option is to sign up for the streaming service Kayo Sports.

Kayo Sports Watch the US Open 2024 in Australia for AU$25 A Kayo Sports subscription starts at AU$25 a month and lets you stream on one screen, while its Premium tier costs AU$35 a month for simultaneous viewing on up to three devices. The service gives you access to a wide range of sports, including F1, NRL, NFL, NHL and MLB, and there are no lock-in contracts. Better still, if you're a new customer, you can take advantage of a one-week Kayo Sports free trial. See at Kayo Sports

Stream the US Open 2024 for free in Canada



Live coverage of Saturday and Sunday's action at the 2024 US Open Tournament will be available to watch in Canada via TSN.

Cord-cutters can also watch TSN's coverage via the network's streaming service TSN Plus. Coverage of the third and fourth rounds starts at 10 a.m. ET on Saturday and 9 a.m. ET Sunday.

Quick tips for streaming the US Open 2024 using a VPN