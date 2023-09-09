US Open 2023 Women's Final: How to Watch a Coco Gauff vs. Aryna Sabalenka Free Tennis Livestream

It all comes down to this, as teenage star Coco Gauff battles it out with Aryna Sabalenka in New York on Saturday for the 2023 US Open women's singles title.

No. 6 seed Gauff won in straight sets against Karolína Muchová on Thursday to reach her second major final, and set up the chance of winning her first major in front of what looks set to be a heavily partisan crowd.

Standing in her way is Belarusian star Sabalenka. The 2023 Australian Open champ is set to replace Iga Świątek as world No. 1 after this Grand Slam, after coming back from the edge of defeat to beat Madison Keys in their thrilling semifinal clash.

Saturday's final marks the sixth career meeting between these two players, with Gauff leading 3-2 in the head-to-head record.

Below, we'll outline the best live TV streaming services to use to watch the US Open 2023 live wherever you are in the world.

Can Coco Gauff overcome Aryna Sabalenka to claim her first major? Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Coco Gauff vs. Aryna Sabalenka: Where and when is it?

The US Open women's singles final is set to take place Saturday, Sept. 9, at the iconic Arthur Ashe Stadium in Queens, New York. Play is set to begin at 4 p.m. ET, 1 p.m. PT in the US and Canada (9 p.m. BST on Saturday evening in the UK and at 6 a.m. AEST on Sunday morning in Australia).

How to watch US Open 2023 online from anywhere using a VPN

If you find yourself unable to view the US Open locally, you may need a different way to watch action from the final Grand Slam of the year -- that's where using a VPN can come in handy. A VPN is also the best way to stop your ISP from throttling your speeds by encrypting your traffic, and it's also a great idea if you're traveling and find yourself connected to a Wi-Fi network, and you want to add an extra layer of privacy for your devices and logins.

With a VPN, you're able to virtually change your location on your phone, tablet or laptop to get access to the game. Most VPNs, like our Editors' Choice, ExpressVPN, make it really easy to do this.

Using a VPN to watch or stream sports is legal in any country where VPNs are legal, including the US, UK and Australia, as long as you have a legitimate subscription to the service you're streaming. You should be sure your VPN is set up correctly to prevent leaks: Even where VPNs are legal, the streaming service may terminate the account of anyone it deems to be circumventing correctly applied blackout restrictions.

Looking for other options? Be sure to check out some of the other great VPN deals taking place right now.

Livestream Coco Gauff vs. Aryna Sabalenka in the US

Linear TV coverage of the US Open this year will be split across ESPN (which, crucially, is showing both the men's and women's finals), ESPN 2 and ESPN 3. However, for tennis fans in the US, the best way to watch the tournament will be via ESPN Plus, with the streaming service providing the most comprehensive coverage across the two weeks of the tournament.

Most live TV streaming services offer a free trial or discounts during the first month and allow you to cancel anytime. All require a solid internet connection. Looking for more information? Check out our live TV streaming services guide.

Livestream Coco Gauff vs. Aryna Sabalenka in the UK

Viewers in the UK will be able to stream all 16 courts and more than 135 hours of US Open action through Sky Sports, which has the exclusive live broadcast rights for this year's tournament.

If you already have Sky Sports as part of your TV package, you can stream matches via its Sky Go app, but cord-cutters will want to get set up with a Now account and a Now Sports membership to stream the action from New York.

Now Watch US Open tennis in the UK from £26 Sky subsidiary Now (formerly Now TV) offers streaming access to Sky Sports channels with a Now Sports membership. You can get a plan from £26 per month right now. See at Now

Stream Coco Gauff vs. Aryna Sabalenka in Australia for free

Tennis fans Down Under can watch comprehensive live coverage of the US Open on free-to-air Channel 9. That also means you'll be able to watch the action online via the network's streaming service 9Now.

For dedicated tennis fans, pay-TV service Stan Sport is livestreaming every match on every court, ad-free.

Stan Sport Carries live coverage of every match and every court from AU$10 a month Stan Sport will set you back AU$10 per month (on top of a AU$10 Stan subscription), but the streaming service is currently offering a seven-day free trial. A subscription will also give you access to UEFA soccer action, as well as international rugby and Formula E. See at Stan Sport

Watch Coco Gauff vs. Aryna Sabalenka in Canada

Comprehensive live coverage of the US Open 2023 will be available in Canada via TSN. Cord cutters can watch via the network's streaming service TSN Plus.

TSN Plus Watch the US Open 2023 for CA$20 a month TSN Plus is a new direct streaming service, boasting exclusive coverage of PGA Tour Live golf, NFL games, F1, Nascar and the four Grand Slam tennis tournaments. Ideal for cord-cutters, the service is priced at CA$20 a month or CA$200 per year. See at TSN

The US Open 2023: Men's and women's singles remaining schedule

All times are in ET.

Sept. 9

4 p.m. Women's final

Sept. 10

4 p.m. Men's final

Quick tips for streaming the US Open 2023 using a VPN

