Ukrainian Banks, Government Sites Taken Down by Suspected Cyberattack

Multiple Ukrainian government websites went offline Wednesday due to a mass distributed denial of service (DDoS) attack, according to the head of the Eastern European nation's Ministry of Digital Transformation. Some banking websites were down as well, Mykhailo Fedorov said on Telegram.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Cabinet of Ministers and Parliament sites remained unavailable early Wednesday.

The source of the apparent cyberattack is unconfirmed, CNBC noted, but it came as Russian troops surround the country, in what US President Joe Biden on Tuesday called the "beginning of a Russian invasion of Ukraine."

