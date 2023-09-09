Ukraine vs. England Livestream: How to Watch Euro 2024 Qualifier Soccer From Anywhere

A win for Gareth Southgate's England against Ukraine in this key qualifier on Saturday will all but confirm their place at Euro 2024 in Germany next year.

Taking place in Wrocław, Poland, due to the ongoing war in Ukraine, a win here for the Three Lions would build upon their strong start to Group C. Currently topping the table, England have won all four of their qualifiers so far, bagging an impressive 15 goals and conceding just once.

Managed by former Tottenham and West Ham forward Serhiy Rebrov, the Ukrainians currently find themselves in second place in the group, having won two and lost one of their previous qualifiers.

The reverse fixture at Wembley back in March saw England win 2-0, thanks to goals from Harry Kane and Bukayo Saka.

Ukraine vs. England: When and where?



Ukraine, whose home games are taking place in cities around Eastern Europe while the war continues, take on England at the Tarczyński Arena in Wrocław, Poland, on Saturday, Sept. 9. Kickoff is set for 6 p.m. CEST local time, making it a 5 p.m. start in the UK (12 p.m. ET, 9 a.m. PT in the US and 2 a.m. AEST on Sunday, Sept. 10 in Australia).

Livestream the Ukraine vs. England game in the US

Saturday's game is on Fox Sports 2. If you don't have the channel as part of your cable line up, it can be streamed via Sling TV.



Sling TV Watch international soccer on Fox Sling TV's Blue plan includes Fox Sports 1, making it a great option for those wanting to watch international soccer action. It's $45 a month and includes over 40 channels, including other sports channels like ESPN. In order to watch this match, however, you'll also need Sling's Sports Extra bundle. This adds a further 10 sports channels for an additional $11 a month, including Fox Sports 2, which is broadcasting this match live in the US. See at Sling

Livestream the Ukraine vs. England match in the UK for free

Terrestrial free-to-air station Channel 4 has the rights to show all of England's Euro 2024 qualifiers live in the UK. Coverage of this match starts at 4 p.m. BST.

All 4 Watch international football on Channel 4 for free That also means you can stream the game for free via the Channel 4 website and the network's All 4 app. As well as being able to watch via a browser on your laptop, there are dedicated All 4 apps for the likes of Android, iOS, PlayStation, Xbox, Roku and Amazon Fire TV devices, plus a wide range of smart TVs. See at Channel 4

Livestream the Ukraine vs. England game in Canada

If you want to stream this game live in Canada, you'll need to subscribe to DAZN Canada. The service has exclusive broadcast rights to every Euro 2024 qualifier this season.

DAZN Watch Euro 2024 qualifiers in Canada from CA$25 a month A DAZN subscription currently costs CA$25 a month or CA$200 a year and will also give you access to the UEFA Champions League, Europa League and Europa Conference League, plus EFL Championship soccer, Six Nations rugby and WTA tennis. As well as dedicated apps for iOS and Android, there's a wide range of support for set-top boxes and smart TVs. See at DAZN

Livestream the Ukraine vs. England game in Australia

Football fans Down Under can watch this match on streaming service Optus Sport, which has the rights to show select Euro 2024 qualifiers live in Australia this season.

Optus Sport Watch international soccer in Australia from AU$7 a month With exclusive rights to screen Euro 2024 qualifiers live this season, as well as English Premier League, German Bundesliga and Spanish La Liga games, streaming service Optus Sport is a particularly big draw for Aussie soccer fans. If you're already an Optus network customer you can bag Optus Sport for a reduced price, with discounts bringing the price down to as low as AU$7 a month. If you're not, a standalone monthly subscription to the service starts at AU$25. See at Optus Sport

