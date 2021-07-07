Ubisoft confirms Assassin's Creed Infinity is coming

BossLogic/ Screenshot by CNET

The wait is almost over -- Assassin's Creed Infinity is coming. Ubisoft confirmed the release in a news update Wednesday after Bloomberg reported that the new game will have live online play, like Fortnite and other popular games. Assassin's Creed is one of Ubisoft's most popular video gaming franchises that takes gamers on an adventure through different historical events over time.

Aside from revealing the new game is coming, Ubisoft did not confirm that it will be a live service to add new features and quests, like Fortnite. Instead, the announcement focused on joint studio efforts and evolving the game series.

"Rather than continuing to pass the baton from game to game, we profoundly believe this is an opportunity for one of Ubisoft's most beloved franchises to evolve in a more integrated and collaborative manner that's less centered on studios and more focused on talent and leadership," Nathalie Bouchard, Ubisoft managing director, said.

Ubisoft did not share game features or a release date in the news update.